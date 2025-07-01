Young-Man Commits Suicide In Kandahar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A young man has committed suicide by hanging himself to death in the capital of southern Kandahar province, security source said on Tuesday.

A credible security source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place in the Industrial Park area of the 5th municipal district of Kandahar city on Monday.

According to the source, the man hanged himself to death in his workplace. Mental health issues were cited as the reason behind the incident.

Allah Nazar, an employee at a beverage factory in the Industrial Park, said that the deceased, identified as Abdullah, worked as a security guard.

