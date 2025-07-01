Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Young-Man Commits Suicide In Kandahar

Young-Man Commits Suicide In Kandahar


2025-07-01 04:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A young man has committed suicide by hanging himself to death in the capital of southern Kandahar province, security source said on Tuesday.

A credible security source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place in the Industrial Park area of the 5th municipal district of Kandahar city on Monday.

According to the source, the man hanged himself to death in his workplace. Mental health issues were cited as the reason behind the incident.

Allah Nazar, an employee at a beverage factory in the Industrial Park, said that the deceased, identified as Abdullah, worked as a security guard.

kk/sa

MENAFN01072025000174011037ID1109745123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search