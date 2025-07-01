Delhi Premier League Adds Two New Franchises For Season 2 Over 10 IPL Players To Feature In Auction

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday announced the addition of two new men's franchises to the Delhi Premier League (DPL) ahead of the second season.

The Outer Delhi franchise was secured for Rs 10.6 crore by the highest bidder, a consortium led by Savita Paints Private Limited. The New Delhi franchise was acquired for Rs 9.2 crore by a consortium of Bheema Tolling and Traffic Solutions Private Limited and Crayon Advertising Limited.

The expansion increases the number of men's teams in the league from six to eight. The two new teams will join the six existing franchises - Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions - for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

The player auctions for Season 2 will take place in the Capital on July 6 and 7. The men's auction is scheduled for July 6, followed by the women's auction on July 7.

Interestingly, the men's auction will feature a stellar line-up of players, including marquee names like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and rising stars such as Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat.

Speaking on return of the DPL, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said, "The Delhi Premier League is more than just a tournament - it is a celebration of the Capital's deep-rooted cricketing culture. The kind of talent we saw in Season 1 was truly promising, and with this expansion, we are giving even more players a stage to shine.

"Talents like Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, and more emerged through DPL and showcased their brilliance during IPL 2025, proving the league's value as a true breeding ground for future stars."

“The auctions in July will set the tone for the season, and we are working to ensure the experience is seamless and impactful for franchises, players, and fans alike. We are committed to making Season 2 a landmark moment in the league's journey,” he added.

DDCA vice-president Shikha Kumar said,“With every new team we welcome, DPL evolves into a true city- wide cricketing platform and strengthens its promise of being Delhi's cricketing heartbeat. But what truly excites us is the growing footprint of the women's league.

By expanding into every zone of the Capital, while keeping the women's competition front and centre, we're ensuring that the next generation of Delhi girls sees cricket as their game, played on equal terms and celebrated just as loudly.”

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma added,“The inclusion of two new franchises marks a major step in the evolution of the Delhi Premier League. The overwhelming interest from prospective owners reflects the growing stature of the league. We are confident that the new teams will bring their own identity, energy, and vision, contributing to a richer and more competitive tournament.”

Notably, Season 2 of the DPL will once again be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DDCA said match dates and fixtures will be announced after the completion of the player auctions.