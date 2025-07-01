403
China Says Resolving India Border Dispute "Complicated"
(MENAFN) China acknowledged Monday that resolving its longstanding border dispute with India remains a "complicated" issue that will require significant time, while emphasizing the importance of ongoing diplomatic channels.
This statement came in response to recent comments from India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, who urged the development of a structured plan to de-escalate tensions and reach a lasting solution to the border conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed Beijing’s readiness for further discussions.
"The boundary question is complicated, and it takes time to settle it," Mao stated during a routine press briefing in Beijing.
Singh had recently met with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in Qingdao, where the two countries discussed potential ways forward. Mao highlighted that the two nations have established several communication mechanisms at various levels to facilitate talks.
"The positive side is that the two countries have already established mechanisms at various levels for thorough communication," Mao remarked.
The border dispute centers around the Ladakh region of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory, an area where both nations have been involved in tensions for decades. Mao reiterated that both China and India have agreed on a special representatives mechanism, alongside political parameters aimed at guiding the resolution of their border conflict.
"China stands ready to maintain communication with India on issues including delimitation negotiation and border management, jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, and promote cross-border exchange and cooperation," Mao noted.
She added, "We hope that India will work with China in the same direction, continue to stay in communication on relevant issues and jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil."
India has yet to officially respond to China's latest remarks.
