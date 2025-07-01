Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged For Q2
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.
As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.
The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.Read Also RBI Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Cuts CRR As Economy Slows A Guide to High-Interest Savings Accounts: How to Get the Best Rates
The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2025 period.
Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the sixth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.
The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment