Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orlen Ends All Russian Oil Imports

2025-07-01 03:02:33
(MENAFN) Poland's second-largest publicly traded corporation, Orlen, has officially ceased all oil purchases from Russia, marking the termination of its last contract with the Russian energy giant Rosneft.

As reported by a news agency, the state-owned Polish broadcaster, Orlen halted Russian oil deliveries to its Litvinov processing facility located in the Czech Republic.

This move eliminates the final connection the company had with Russian crude supplies.

"The money spent on Russian oil will not be used against those it shouldn't be used against. People in Ukraine will not die for money from Russian oil," declared Orlen’s Chief Executive Officer Ireneusz Fafara during a media briefing.

Although the actual deliveries to Litvinov had already stopped in March, the formal expiration of the contract now signifies that Orlen no longer maintains any active agreements with Russian fuel providers.

"We have closed this chapter... today we buy oil from all over the world. Our refineries process crude from the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the North Sea, Africa and both Americas," Fafara continued.

Orlen runs two refining plants in the Czech Republic. The Litvinov refinery, which has a processing capacity of 5.4 million metric tons per year, and the Kralupy facility, which has already been operating exclusively with non-Russian crude in recent times.

