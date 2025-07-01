'Time To Rest And Refresh Our Minds', Says Man City Manager Guardiola After Club WC Exit
Al Hilal overcame Manchester City 4-3 to reach the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals, with Marcos Leonardo's double, including an extra-time winner.
Guardiola's side dominated the early exchanges as Bernardo Silva stabbed home a loose ball to give City an early advantage. Al-Hilal overturned the score with two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half before Erling Haaland's equaliser took the game to extra time. The Saudi side then scored twice on either side of Phil Foden's 100th City goal to seal the win.
"At this stage, they are all difficult games. We allowed them to create transitions, but we created a lot, and in general, we were good. It's a pity. We were in such a good place, and I cannot say thank you enough to the staff for how they train and prepare; they have given everything.
"We made many actions, and Bounou made incredible saves. I have the feeling that the team is doing well, but we go home now time to rest and refresh our minds and come back next season," Guardiola was quoted by club's official website.
The club's players and coaches will now take a break before returning to the City Football Academy ahead of the 2025/26 domestic season. Looking ahead to that challenge, Guardiola said there have been some positive signs from the four matches in this new-look tournament.
“I saw many good things that I didn't see in the past, especially how we were, the relations between the players and the staff. I felt we were happy here and the sessions were really good but the levels here are so high. The chances we had, they defended so deep, and Bounou made a lot of saves, but you have to score and be so clinical," he said.
