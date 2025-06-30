403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Auto Class Cars Special Offer On Maxus D60, D90 Max Suvs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor of Maxus in Qatar, launched a special summer offer on the Maxus D60 and D90 Max SUVs, available at the showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.
Valid until July 31, the Maxus D60 comes at a starting price of QR59,000 with five years warranty or 130,000km, and the Maxus D90 Max at a starting price of QR115,000 with five years warranty or 200,000km (whatever comes first).
The special offer allows new buyers to leverage a package of benefits including free registration and comprehensive insurance for the first year, and free window tinting, a statement said.
The Maxus vehicles can be purchased with 10% down payment and the option of inhouse financing with special rate interest through NBK Financial Services (terms and conditions apply).
With maximum torque up to 500Nm and a maximum power of 160kW, the Maxus D90 Max is equipped with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine that gives a powerful performance of 247HP.
The 8-speed ZF transmission increases fuel efficiency by over 10% and delivers smoother acceleration and ride.
The vehicle is equipped with the new ATS2.0 all-terrain system offering adaptability to 10 fixed terrain modes and two combination modes for 'unrivalled off-road performance'.
The differential locks feature of the Maxus D90 Max enables enhanced traction and the creep mode to maintain precise control on non-paved roads. Striking led hi-tech headlights and taillights make the car look more sporty.
The Maxus D60, new medium-size SUV launched by Saic-Maxus, offers a 7-seat layout, with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission, offering 159hp and 250Nm of torque. Octagonal grille with honeycomb-like design, aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps, sporty fog lamps, an 8-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch full LCD digital instrument panel are among the highlights. The full range of Maxus vehicles are available now in Auto Class Showroom on Salwa road.
Valid until July 31, the Maxus D60 comes at a starting price of QR59,000 with five years warranty or 130,000km, and the Maxus D90 Max at a starting price of QR115,000 with five years warranty or 200,000km (whatever comes first).
The special offer allows new buyers to leverage a package of benefits including free registration and comprehensive insurance for the first year, and free window tinting, a statement said.
The Maxus vehicles can be purchased with 10% down payment and the option of inhouse financing with special rate interest through NBK Financial Services (terms and conditions apply).
With maximum torque up to 500Nm and a maximum power of 160kW, the Maxus D90 Max is equipped with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine that gives a powerful performance of 247HP.
The 8-speed ZF transmission increases fuel efficiency by over 10% and delivers smoother acceleration and ride.
The vehicle is equipped with the new ATS2.0 all-terrain system offering adaptability to 10 fixed terrain modes and two combination modes for 'unrivalled off-road performance'.
The differential locks feature of the Maxus D90 Max enables enhanced traction and the creep mode to maintain precise control on non-paved roads. Striking led hi-tech headlights and taillights make the car look more sporty.
The Maxus D60, new medium-size SUV launched by Saic-Maxus, offers a 7-seat layout, with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission, offering 159hp and 250Nm of torque. Octagonal grille with honeycomb-like design, aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps, sporty fog lamps, an 8-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch full LCD digital instrument panel are among the highlights. The full range of Maxus vehicles are available now in Auto Class Showroom on Salwa road.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment