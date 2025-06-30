Medi-K Introduces 'Clear Solution' Foot Spray For Athlete's Foot & Odor Control

Korean skincare and personal hygiene specialist Medi‐K has unveiled its innovative foot care product, Clear Solution, a medicated foot spray formulated to combat athlete's foot and eliminate foot odor.

Clear Solution is classified as an over-the-counter quasi‐drug, available in a convenient 200 ml spray bottle. Priced at 58,000 KRW (approx. USD 45), the product is now sold through pharmacies and major online platforms, including Coupang's rocket delivery system, where it currently enjoys a 50% discount-bringing the price down to 29,000 KRW (approximately USD 22).

Designed for application on the soles, toes, and toenails, Clear Solution helps inhibit fungal growth commonly linked to athlete's foot, while neutralizing odor-causing bacteria. Medi‐K emphasizes that the spray is ideal for those suffering from sweaty, itchy feet or persistent fungal issues, and it meets stringent domestic quality standards.

Industry insiders note the growing demand for multifunctional foot care products, particularly among active adults and athletes. Clear Solution's medicated classification and targeted formulation position it competitively within both medical and consumer healthcare segments.

Looking ahead, Medi‐K plans to broaden its distribution beyond domestic pharmacies and e-commerce, eyeing global e-marketplaces and international health-store chains. With its practical pump spray design, clinically focused formulation, and accessible pricing-even at full cost-Clear Solution has been praised as a timely solution for foot hygiene needs.

As consumer interest in foot health rises, Medi‐K's Clear Solution may emerge as a standard product for everyday personal foot care.