Keerbad Unleashes Electrifying Comeback With“Run, Rabbit Run” Featuring Tim Moyo

MENAFN - GetNews) The new release is all set to be a Cinematic Electro Anthem Set in the heart of NYC







After the hiatus of a few years from the music industry, the French-Caribbean artist Keerbad is back with a magnetic force. His latest release,“Run, Rabbit Run (feat. Tim Moyo)”, marks a significant milestone in his journey. This marks the triumphant return for the artist. It really marks the merging of electrifying electro beats with emotional storytelling and high-end cinematic visuals.

Keerbad – His journey of music

Keerbad was born in Paris and now residing in the vibrant Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. He brings a truly global flair to his music. He was immersed in music right from his childhood. Later, he mastered piano and guitar before heading to Paris at just 16.

He studied at the prestigious Studios Alice Dona, Here he learnt the craft of songwriting under the mentorship of Claude Lemesle. His journey also took him to the European Broadcasting School. That is where he honed his technical skills in sound engineering.

A Sonic and Visual Masterpiece: Run, Rabbit Run

“Run, Rabbit Run” is not just a song. It is a full sensory experience. It is produced by Austin Leeds, the acclaimed American producer known for his work with Avicii, Tiësto, Paul Van Dyk, and Starkillers. The track indeed track pulses with urgency and immersive energy.

The track is further elevated by the soulful voice of Tim Moyo, a rising name in the pop and R&B world. His passionate delivery adds raw depth and tension to the already charged lyrics, making the anthem resonate on a deeply human level. The stunning video that accompanies the tracks is soothing and is shot in New York. The video indeed brings up the music and its meaning in a subtle way.

“The rabbit is more than just a character-it's an emotion, a state of being, a reflection of the times we live in, and a part of ourselves we often run from,” explains Keerbad.“This project is my rebirth, and I wanted every element-from the sound to the visuals-to tell that story.”







Stream, Follow, and Join the Journey

Want to be a part of the multidimensional approach of music that Keerbad focuses on? With“Run, Rabbit Run,” he makes a powerful artistic statement. In addition, he also signals the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in his career.

Fans can now stream“Run, Rabbit Run” across all major platforms and follow Keerbad on social media to stay tuned for upcoming releases, live shows, and behind-the-scenes content.

About Keerbad

Keerbad is a Paris-born singer, songwriter, and producer. He is currently based in Saint-Martin. Known for his cinematic take on electro-pop, his music blends technical precision with raw emotion. After years of industry experience and a long creative pause, Keerbad has returned with a powerful new vision. The track is quite bold, immersive, and entirely his own.

Listen to the music on -

Instagram: @keerbad

YouTube: Keerbad Official

Facebook: Keerbad

TikTok: @keerbad

Spotify: Keerbad on Spotify