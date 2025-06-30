Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signs Order Eliminating Decades Of Syria Sanctions


2025-06-30 07:11:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said Monday that President Donald Trump signed a historic Executive Order that terminates the Syria sanctions program to give the people of Syria the opportunity for a fresh start following the end of the brutal Assad regime.
In a statement, Bessent said, "as President Trump promised, the Treasury Department is implementing the termination of the Syria sanctions program.
Today's action will help provide the opportunity to reconnect Syria's economy with global commerce and rebuild the country's infrastructure," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
"The Syrian government must continue to take steps towards building a stable, unified country that is at peace with itself and its neighbors. It is my hope that the actions taken by the United States will not only provide much-needed relief for the Syrian people, but also give the country a chance to succeed."
Treasury continues to support regional stability in the Middle East and encourage further progress that boosts economic opportunities.
Treasury will continue to hold destabilizing actors accountable using its full suite of tools and authorities, including against former members of the Assad regime, his associates, terrorist actors, human rights abusers, and drug traffickers.
The order removes sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on Bashar al-Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, and persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS or its affiliates, and Iranian proxies. (end)
