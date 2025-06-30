ICYMI: Administrator Loeffler Pens Op-Ed In Support Of One Big Beautiful Bill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights how historic tax cuts will drive small business hiring, growth, and prosperity

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In case you missed it, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), published an op-ed in Fox News – highlighting how President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill will benefit America's 34 million small businesses. Her piece underscores specific provisions of the legislation that will drive Main Street job creation, growth, and prosperity – including making the 199A Pass-Through Deduction permanent, eliminating tax on tips and overtime, incentivizing the return of Made in America, bringing more able-bodied Americans back into the workforce, and cutting red tape.

This month, Administrator Loeffler has traveled to Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, and North Carolina to meet with small business owners and highlight the urgent need to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill – to protect working- and middle-class job creators from the largest tax hike in American history.

“Since February, I've traveled across the country meeting with small business owners in nearly every sector – from family farms and factory floors to the Main Street cornerstones of restaurants and retailers. Their message is clear: they don't want bailouts, bigger tax bills or bureaucracy. They want a tax code that enables them to plan for the long term, puts more money in their pockets, and rewards – not punishes – work, entrepreneurship and growth. This bill delivers on all three.”

“The 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' prevents the largest tax hike in history. It makes the 2017 tax cuts permanent, including the Section 199A deduction – leaving more capital in the hands of America's 34 million small business owners to hire, expand and reinvest in their operations. This provision alone is projected to create 1 million new jobs on Main Street and generate $750 billion in economic activity over the next decade.”

“Unlike his predecessor, Trump has never lost sight of those who drive the American economy. The 'One Big Beautiful Bill' is a reflection of his commitment to working families and small businesses. It delivers real tax relief, trims Washington overreach, rewards work and puts small businesses back where they belong – at the center of America's success story. Congress should act without delay. Small businesses are ready to keep building, hiring and innovating - this time with most in Washington finally behind them.”

