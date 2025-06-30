Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay Gets 6-Month Extension

MENAFN - Live Mint) All set to retire on Monday, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay has been given a 6-month extension by the state government, said an official statement.

The state Home Department notification informed that Sahay will now serve as the state DGP until 31 December 2025. It added that the move has been approved by the Union Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Sahay, Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat, for a period of six months beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. June 30, 2025, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement. Benefits) Rules, "as a special case in public interest", the order said. As per the rules, such officers shall superannuate after attaining 60 years of age.

Sahay is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1989 batch and became state DGP in March 2023. He received the President's Police Medal in 2025 for his service to the force.

Other officers in fray:

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the Home Department may look for another senior officer after Sahay's tenure as police chief.

Among the names that the department may consider include Ahmedabad commissioner Gyanender Singh Malik, Shamsher Singh – currently on central deputation as ADG for Border Security Force, Neerja Gotru – Police Recruitment Board, Manoj Shashidhar from CBI and Dr. KLN Rao – DGP Prisons.

Parag Jain appointed as new R&AW chief:

Earlier on Saturday, the Narendra Modi government appointed Parag Jain, a seasoned 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Parag currently leads the Aviation Research Centre and been deeply involved in some of India's high-profile intelligence operations.

His unit play a vital role during Operation Sindoor, as they collected intelligence about Pakistani armed forces and terror camp locations.

With agency inputs.