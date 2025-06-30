Water Supply To Be Hit In Srinagar Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued an urgent public notice informing residents of Srinagar and its adjoining areas about a major disruption in potable water supply on July 1, 2025, owing to critical repair works on the Sindh Power Canal (PDC).

According to the Executive Engineer of the Water Works Division Srinagar, the raw water supply to Alusteng and Rangil Water Treatment Plants will be severely affected due to urgent maintenance being carried out by the CMD Ganderbal. This disruption is expected to impact water availability across a wide swathe of the city and its outskirts.

The affected areas include Zakoora, Gulab Bagh, Alusteng, Shuhama, Hadoora, Chatterhama, Khalmulla, Habak, Naseem Bagh, Busserbagh, Malla Bagh, Pandach, Buchpora, Soura, Anchar, Bohlouhpora, Zoonimar, Nowshera, Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan, Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Rajouri Kadal, Nallahmar, Nawakadal, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal, Sadribal, parts of Rainawari, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Karan Nagar, Chattabal, Kawdara, Eidgah, Mahrajgunj, Zaina Kadal, Saidpora, Bemina, Firdous Abad, parts of Batmaloo, Qamarwari, Zainakoot, Noorabad, Umerabad, and nearby localities.

Residents have been advised to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the supply outage.

For any complaints or grievances regarding the water shortage, the general public can contact the PHE Provincial Control Room, which operates 24×7. The helpline numbers are:

Landline: 0194-2477207, 0194-2452047

WhatsApp: 9419413914, 9419413915

The authorities have appealed for public cooperation and assured that efforts will be made to restore normal supply at the earliest.