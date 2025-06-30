Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-30 03:13:03
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc. : Has been informed that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of MTY's normal course issuer bid. Under the normal course issuer bid, MTY may purchase for cancellation up to 1,142,068 common shares during the period starting July 3, 2025 and ending July 2, 2026, representing approximately 5% of the 22,841,361 outstanding common shares, as at June 19, 2025. MTY Food Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.29 at $41.55.

