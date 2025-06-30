Atomic Minerals Receives TSX Approvals To Finalize Share Exchange Agreement For Quebec Mineral Claims And To Acquire Option On Saskatchewan Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) -("" or the) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 13, 2025, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to complete the transactions contemplated by the share exchange agreement (the "") with the shareholders of Stratigraphic Capital Corp. (""), a British Columbia corporation that holds 40 mineral concessions comprising 2,351 hectares in the Quebec municipalities of Lac Saint-Paul, Mont-Saint-Michel and Lac-Douaire (collectively the "").

"We are very excited to announce the acquisition of an additional uranium property, which our technical team believes has significant exploration potential. With the recent increase in uranium prices, this acquisition could not have come at a better time. It represents another key building block in Atomic Minerals' strategy to advance as an industry leader," stated Clive Massey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the Mont Laurier Property

The road accessible Mont-Laurier Uranium Property totals 2,353 hectares and is located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Mont-Laurier in the Quebec's Laurentides region. The project lies within the Cabonga-Mont-Laurier radioactive district of the Grenville Geological Province. Uranium exploration in the area began following the 1967 discovery of mineralization by Canadian Johns-Manville. Subsequent exploration outlined several gently dipping, stratiform zones of low-grade uranium mineralization, along with numerous isolated showings in both metasedimentary rocks and metamorphic pegmatites.

Transaction Terms

In consideration for the shares of Stratigraphic, Atomic Minerals has issued 8,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $120,000. The shares are subject to a contractual resale restriction of six months from the date of issuance with 50% (4,000,000 shares) released immediately upon closing and the remaining 50% (4,000,000) to be issued six months thereafter.

All securities issued in connection with the Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Saskatchewan Property

Further to its news release dated April 10, 2025, Atomic Minerals is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSXV to enter into the option agreement dated April 9, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and the legal and beneficial holder (the "Vendor") of two mineral claims totaling approximately 5,355 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Saskatchewan Property"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Vendor has granted the Company the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in the Saskatchewan Property (the "Option").

"With the second acquisition we continue to build both our uranium portfolio and discovery potential in active exploration belts. Prior exploration at both projects led to historic resource estimates and pounds in the ground which piqued Atomic's technical teams interest. The team is finalizing exploration plans at both Mont Laurier and Mozzie Lake, expected to commence in short order," Mr. Massey concluded.

Transaction Terms

As consideration for the Option, the Company has issued 5,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.015 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $82,500. In addition, the Company intends to pay $50,000 in cash to the Vendor within three years from the effective date of the Option Agreement.

The Company also has the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") currently held by an arm's-length third party (the "Royalty Holder") by issuing an additional 5,500,000 Consideration Shares to the Royalty Holder, subject to TSXV acceptance.

All securities issued in connection with the Option Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No finder's fees were paid on the above transactions, and no new insiders were created on closing.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic's property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at .