Jordan Appoints First Female District Governor In Interior Ministry's History

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Farraya has appointed Maysoon Khasawneh as district governor of Wasatiyyeh in Irbid Governorate, marking the first time a woman has held the position of independent district governor within the Ministry of Interior.The appointment comes as part of recent administrative reshuffles announced by the ministry and reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening women's leadership roles in public administration and promoting gender equality in decision-making positions.The post of district governor is considered one of the most significant and influential in the Jordanian administrative hierarchy. The governor serves as the highest executive authority within the district, overseeing all state employees and managing various administrative, security, and development-related responsibilities. The role also includes coordinating public services and fostering partnerships with local community leaders, dignitaries, and civil society institutions.The Interior Ministry described the move as a milestone in building a modern administrative culture rooted in merit-based advancement, equal opportunity, and inclusive governance. The appointment aligns with Jordan's broader public sector modernization agenda and reflects a vision for a more flexible, forward-looking approach to government leadership.