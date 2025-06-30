The Lumineers 2025 Automatic World Tour: Save With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Lumineers are hitting the road for their 2025 Automatic World Tour, supporting their fifth studio album, Automatic, set to release on February 14, 2025. Known for their heartfelt folk-rock anthems like“Ho Hey,”“Ophelia,” and new singles like“Same Old Song,” the band promises unforgettable live performances across North America. Fans can score affordable tickets for all seating levels-lawn, upper tiers, floor seats, and VIP packages-at CapitalCityTickets and save more with the exclusive promo code CITY10. Here's your guide to the tour, including dates, venues, and tips to get the best deals.

Why You Can't Miss The Lumineers' 2025 Tour

Led by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, The Lumineers deliver raw, emotional performances that blend Americana, folk, and rock. The 2025 Automatic World Tour celebrates 20 years of their musical journey, featuring new tracks from Automatic alongside fan favorites. With special guests like Young the Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and others, each show offers a unique vibe, from intimate venues like Rabbit Rabbit to massive stadiums like Fenway Park.

CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to find tickets for every budget, with options ranging from budget-friendly lawn seats to premium VIP experiences. By using promo code CITY10, you can unlock extra savings on already competitive prices, ensuring you get the best deal for this must-see tour.

The Lumineers 2025 Automatic World Tour Dates

The North American leg of the tour spans over 35 dates, starting July 3, 2025, and wrapping up October 14, 2025. Below is the complete list of confirmed tour dates and venues:

Jul 3 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Jul 5 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI

Jul 8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Jul 9 - The Pavilion At Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

Jul 11 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

Jul 13 - Mohegan Sun Arena - CT - Uncasville, CT

Jul 15 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

Jul 18 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Jul 22 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN

Jul 23 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - MO - Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 25 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

Jul 26 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Jul 29 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, ID

Jul 30 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 2 - Empower Field At Mile High - Denver, CO

Aug 5 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

Aug 6 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

Aug 9 - The Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

Aug 13 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Aug 14 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Aug 16 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

Aug 30 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Sep 3 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

Sep 6 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

Sep 8 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto - Toronto, ON

Sep 9 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto - Toronto, ON

Sep 13 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

Sep 16 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

Sep 17 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Sep 19 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 23 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

Sep 26 - Credit One Stadium - Charleston, SC

Sep 27 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA

Sep 30 - Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

Oct 1 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Oct 3 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Oct 4 - State Farm Arena - GA - Atlanta, GA

Oct 7 - Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Oct 8 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Oct 10 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Spring, TX

Oct 11 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Oct 14 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX

Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates on additional dates or festival appearances.

How to Save on The Lumineers Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

CapitalCityTickets is a leading resale platform offering a wide range of seating options at competitive prices, often lower than face value due to secondary market dynamics. Here's how to get the best deals:

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Use this code at checkout on CapitalCityTickets to unlock exclusive discounts on your ticket purchase.

Choose Your Seating Level: Options include affordable lawn seats (starting around $53 for select shows), upper-level seats, floor seats, and VIP packages with perks like early entry or exclusive merchandise.

Compare Prices: Use CapitalCityTickets's“Best Deals” filter to find the lowest prices and compare with platforms like Vivid Seats or Ticketmaster for the best value.

Tap Into Presales: Access presale tickets starting February 18, 2025, at 12 PM local time through The Lumineers' Brightside Tour Club or with Citi®/American Express® cards. If you miss out, CapitalCityTickets has plenty of resale options after the general sale on February 21, 2025, at 10 AM local time.

Monitor Last-Minute Deals: Prices may drop closer to show dates as resellers adjust to demand, but popular venues like Red Rocks or Soldier Field may sell out early.

Seating charts on CapitalCityTickets let you pick your ideal spot, whether it's the intimate setting of Rabbit Rabbit or the expansive view at Empower Field at Mile High. VIP packages, available for select dates, offer premium perks for die-hard fans.

What to Expect at a Lumineers Concert

The Lumineers' live shows are a masterclass in storytelling, with minimalistic stage setups that highlight their acoustic-driven sound and heartfelt lyrics. Expect a 1.5- to 2-hour setlist featuring classics like“Stubborn Love” and“Cleopatra,” alongside new Automatic tracks like“You're All I Got/So Long.” Special guests like Lake Street Dive or Vance Joy add variety to the 3-hour concert experience. Venues enforce policies like clear bags or specific entry points, so check details on CapitalCityTickets or the venue's website.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Arrive Early: Secure parking and navigate entry protocols, especially at large venues like Fenway Park or Citi Field.

Check Venue Policies: Review bag policies, prohibited items, and arrival times for smooth entry.

Dress for Comfort: Outdoor venues like Red Rocks may have variable weather, so plan accordingly.

Engage with the Community: Join The Lumineers' Brightside Tour Club for exclusive updates and fan experiences.

Get Your Tickets Now and Save with CITY10

Don't miss your chance to see The Lumineers on their 2025 Automatic World Tour. Head to CapitalCityTickets, browse all seating levels, and use promo code CITY10 to save on your tickets. With a range of prices and seating options, you can experience this folk-rock phenomenon live, from budget-friendly lawn seats to front-row VIP packages. Act fast-popular shows like Red Rocks and Fenway Park are likely to sell out quickly!

