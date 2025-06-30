Soleeva Launches Initiative To Facilitate State-Funded Solar And Battery Storage For Low-Income Households

MENAFN - GetNews) Soleeva, a California-based solar installer, assists eligible homeowners with the installation of solar panels and battery storage units under the CPUC's $280 million incentive program, significantly reducing costs with state and federal funding.







Soleeva Energy today announced a dedicated effort to support low-income California homeowners in securing financial incentives from the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) Residential Storage and Solar Equity program. The statewide initiative, active since June 2, 2025, provides subsidies for solar panels and battery storage installations, with Soleeva serving as an approved contractor under the CPUC's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

The CPUC's $280 million program targets households at or below 80% of Area Median Income or enrolled in income-qualified utility assistance programs (e.g., CARE, FERA). Incentives cover up to $1,100 per kilowatt-hour of battery storage and $3,100 per kilowatt of solar capacity, potentially eliminating out-of-pocket expenses when combined with federal tax credits. Soleeva streamlines the application and installation process for eligible customers, ensuring compliance with program requirements.

Homeowners must meet specific criteria: enrollment in CARE or FERA discounted-rate programs, ownership of their primary residence, and a structurally sound roof with adequate south- or west-facing space. Approved participants apply for the installation of a solar system (up to 10 kW), battery storage (up to 18.82 kWh), and necessary electrical panel upgrades. Soleeva manages design, permitting, and installation, enabling households to lower energy bills, gain backup power during outages, and contribute to grid stability.

'Every household we equip with solar and storage accelerates California's clean energy transition,' noted Ahmad Qazi, CEO of Soleeva. 'This program empowers communities to take control of their energy futures while supporting the state's climate resilience goals.'

Funds are allocated first-come, first-served, with high demand anticipated. Participants must reserve incentives through Soleeva and complete installations within one year, including enrollment in a utility-managed Demand Response (DR) program to optimize grid usage.

About Soleeva

Soleeva Energy Inc., founded in 2010, is a California-based solar energy provider specializing in grid-resilient technologies for residential communities focused on innovation, quality, and community impact. As an approved installer under California's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), Soleeva serves California households with a commitment to resilient clean energy transitions and empowers communities to harness solar and storage for long-term savings and grid stability.