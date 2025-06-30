Rediscover Family Shopping Days: REDTAG Opens Its Doors In Al Ain

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) New Bawadi Mall store launches with limited time offers, including AED 30 vouchers and T-shirts from just AED 17

30th June, Al Ain, UAE : REDTAG, the trusted name for value fashion and homeware across the Middle East, has launched its newest store in Bawadi Mall, Al Ain and is marking the occasion with a storewide offer: shoppers will receive an AED 30 voucher on purchases of AED 100 or more, valid until June 29. With T-shirts starting at just AED 17, the new store arrives with plenty to look forward to.

Located in one of the UAE's most family-oriented cities, the Bawadi Mall store brings REDTAG's full collection of everyday fashion and affordable homeware to a space designed for comfort, convenience, and discovery. Whether shoppers are browsing for modest wear, casual staples, or stylish updates for their living spaces, the brand's signature mix of price and practicality is on full display.

Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer at REDTAG, said:“Opening in Bawadi Mall is a testament to REDTAG's focus on expanding in communities seeking accessible and stylish options. Al Ain is a vibrant city with a strong family focus, and this location allows us to provide our customers with style and value in a space that's both convenient and inspiring.”

The launch offer is available until June 29, giving shoppers a chance to explore the full breadth of the collection while enjoying added savings. From breathable basics and kidswear to festive-ready home accents, the store's easy layout makes for a seamless family shopping experience.

This new opening builds on REDTAG's ongoing expansion across the GCC, following recent launches in Yasmin Mall (Jeddah) and Tawar Mall (Qatar).

Location : First floor, Bawadi Mall, Zayed Bin Sultan Road, Al Khrair, Al Ain

