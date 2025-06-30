Monster Energy Team Claims Total Of 21 Medals (Seven Gold, Eight Silver, Six Bronze) At The Inaugural X Games Salt Lake City 2025

Standouts included 29-year-old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, claiming the gold medal in BMX Street after already earning bronze at X Games Osaka the previous weekend. The team swept the entire BMX Dirt podium on Saturday with 31-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, taking gold, 22-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, claiming silver, and 30-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, taking bronze.

The intense Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick final witnessed 15-year-old Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, claim a dominant win with a never-been-landed trick. In Moto X Best Whip , 29-year-old Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, soared to victory. The BMX Dirt Best Trick wrote X Games history with 31-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, landing the world's first triple backflip on dirt for the gold medal.

The never-been-done tricks continued in Skateboard Street Best Trick , where 19-year-old Filipe Mota from Patos de Minas, Brazil, landed a Caballerial kickflip backside tailslide for the gold medal. Finishing a weekend of history-making performances, the SONIC Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick saw 30-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, land a never-been-done tailwhip wall ride transfer for the gold medal.

Supported by Monster Energy as the official energy drink partner, X Games Salt Lake City 2025 marked the 74th edition of X Games. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of X Games, the event attracted more than 100 athletes from across the globe. On three action-packed days, athletes competed for 52 medals in 14 events across BMX, Moto X, and Skateboarding disciplines.

Here's how Team Monster Energy unleashed the beast at X Games Salt Lake City 2025:

The inaugural X Games in Salt Lake City kicked off with the SONIC Women's Skateboard Park competition. In a heated battle that saw top contenders finish outside of podium contention, 16-year-old Cocona Hiraki from Hokkaido, Japan, claimed the silver medal. A perfect run featuring a backside Smith grind the deep end, backside nosegrind the vert corner, and kickflip Indy over the box earned her 83.66 points and second place. A two-time Olympic silver medalist, Hiraki now owns the record for most X Games medals in Women's Skateboard Park at five (one gold, three silver, one bronze).

Next, the team earned the weekend's first gold medal in the BMX Street final: 29-year-old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, clinched the victory in front of the high-energy SLC crowd after earning bronze in the discipline the previous weekend at X Games Osaka. Putting his technical skills on full display, Godwin landed a run stacked with switch feeble 360 backwards ice and pegs hard 360 the long rail for 89.33 points and his career-first gold medal. Godwin now owns three X Games medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze).

Rounding out an epic first day in Salt Lake City, the Monster Energy team sent another shock to the system in the Moto X Best Trick final. Making his X Games debut, 22-year-old Tom Richards unveiled a difficult Body Spin to earn 93.00 points and silver as his first medal. He was joined on the podium by his older brother, 24-year-old Ben Richards , both from Wagga Wagga, Australia. Fresh off a silver medal at Osaka 2025, Ben Richards stoked the crowd by landing a perfect Special Flip body varial for 91.33 points and the bronze medal. Ben Richards now owns two X Games medals (one silver, one bronze). With two brothers on the same podium, Day 1 was a wrap!

The medal campaign continued on the second day of X Games SLC with a double podium in Men's Skateboard Park event: 21-year-old Kieran Woolley from Kiama Downs, Australia, claimed silver on his third and final runs with massive transfers and technical lines for 89.00 points. Woolley now owns four X Games medals (one gold, three silver). He was joined on the podium by 25-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, who took bronze with 87.66 points for huge 540 variations and a stylish frontside stalefish 360 over the box. Schaar now owns 17 X Games medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze).

Next, the Women's Skateboard Vert had viewers on the edge of their seats with a close battle. When all was said and done, Monster Energy's Trew took home silver with standouts including body varial 540, kickflip Indy, and frontside Caballerial stalefish for 90.00 points. And the Australian skateboard phenomenon was not done claiming medals in SLC!

The Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street contest featured one of the most epic showdowns in X Games history. After dominating the top spot, 30-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, found himself bumped to the silver medal position after putting down a mind-boggling run for 93.00 points. And he had more in store at this X Games! Also rising to the top three, 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Julian Agliardi from Long Beach, California, stole the show by landing technical bangers such as frontside bluntslide kickflip fakie the rail and clinched bronze as his first X Games medal.

Talk about stealing the show: In the Monster Energy Women's Skateboard Street final, 15-year-old Monster Army Rider Jessica Ready competed within 24 hours' notice as an alternate and proceeded to claim the bronze medal. Technical standouts such as fakie Smith stall kickflip the quarter pipe and backside kickflip over the bump earned Ready a score of 83.66 points and her first podium at X Games. Inspiring!

Initially scheduled for Friday, the BMX Dirt final was moved to Saturday evening due to strong winds, and delivered a full podium sweep for Team Monster Energy. Leading the charge, Williams saved the best for his third and final run, landing double frontflip, frontflip front bri flip, cashroll onto the step-up, frontflip no-hander down, and double backflip for 94.33 points and his first gold in the discipline. Williams now owns 12 X Games medals (10 gold, 2 silver).

Claiming BMX Dirt silver, two-time defending champion Baker earned 93.66 points on Run 2 for bangers, including cashroll tailwhip to tabletop and backflip triple tailwhip. Baker now owns four X Games medals (two gold, two silver). Completing the podium sweep, 30-year-old Sandoval secured his podium spot early in the final with a score of 85.33 points for bronze. Sandoval now owns ten X Games medals (three gold, one silver, six bronze).

The victories continued with a historic first in Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick: After landing her signature switch McTwist as a "safety run," Trew finally found gold on her fourth attempt. Stoking the SLC crowd, she landed the first kickflip body varial 540 in a women's skateboard contest and rode away with the gold medal for the record-setting feat. Saturday's victory extends Trew's record for most X Games gold medals in women's skateboarding to eight gold medals. Trew now owns nine X Games medals (eight gold, one silver).

The second day of X Games Salt Lake City ended with spectacular motocross aerials in Moto X Best Whip , and another victory for the team! Belgium's Vanstippen rolled into the final as a podium favorite after making history in 2022 as the first Belgian athlete to win X Games gold, but was battling a fractured thumb on his right hand. Undeterred, Vanstippen sent the most inverted whips of the night in epic slow-motion style for the gold medal. Vanstippen now owns six X Games medals (two gold, two silver, two bronze). And like that, Day Two in SLC concluded for Team Monster Energy with an epic 11 medals (three gold, four silver, and four bronze) across seven contest events.

The final day in Salt Lake City added a new chapter to X Games history in the BMX Dirt Best Trick event. In the intense 20-minute jam session, 31-year-old Williams from Australia unveiled a trick never landed on dirt terrain before: A perfectly executed triple backflip earned 'R Willy' the gold medal and a spot in the history books. Williams now owns 13 X Games medals (11 gold, 2 silver). He was joined on the podium by 21-year-old Monster Army rider Kaden Stone from Lake Elsinore, California, showcasing a double cork cash roll for the silver medal. Stone now owns two X Games silver medals.

Another chapter of X Games history was written in the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick event. In the explosive session, 19-year-old Mota from Brazil unleashed a never-been-landed-in-competition Caballerial kickflip backside tailslide fakie on the big rail for the gold medal. Mota now owns two X Games medals (one gold, one silver). Also dropping a new trick, 30-year-old Huston landed a perfect nollie heelflip backside noseblunt slide on the big rail for the silver medal in Salt Lake City. Huston now owns 26 X Games medals (15 gold, seven silver, four bronze).

A weekend of record-setting performances concluded on a high note in the SONIC Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick . In the high-energy session judged on single best tricks, 30-year-old Peraza took a heavy slam to conquer a never-been-landed trick: A massive tailwhip to wallride transfer from vert extension to deck wall earned the BMX icon the hard-earned gold medal. Peraza now owns 13 X Games medals (eight gold, three silver, two bronze). Also stoking the SLC crowd with next-level tricks, 24-year-old Tryon rose to bronze medal position on his third attempt by boosting a massive 900 turndown flair, stylishly contorted in mid-air, in the bowl's deep end. Tryon now owns two X Games medals (one silver, one bronze).

And that's a wrap for X Games Salt Lake City 2025! Missed the action? Watch all event replays from X Games Salt Lake City 2025 on the official X Games YouTube page .

Visit for exclusive content from X Games Salt Lake City 2025, including photos, videos, and contest results. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .

Download media assets here . For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy