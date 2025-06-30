Watch: This Fujairah Road Plays Music When Cars Drive Over It In First-Of-Its-Kind Project
Car wheels play melodies from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony on Sheikh Khalifa Street in a first-of-its-kind in the UAE and the Arab World.
The "Musical Street" extends over a distance of 750m on Sheikh Khalifa Street, at the entrance to Fujairah city before the Fujairah Court.
Launched by the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, this innovative project comes as part of the Academy's initiatives to promote arts in public spaces and integrate music into the details of daily life.
Residents and visitors have expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting how it transforms routine travel into an unexpected artistic experience. Watch a video, here:
“We believe that music is a universal language capable of creating exceptional moments even while driving,” Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director General of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, said.
Al Hafiti added that this project connects art with life and embodies the Academy's mission to spread beauty and creativity in every corner of the emirate, especially in artistic fields.
