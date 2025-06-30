Nasdaq 100 Analysis Today 30/06: Record Highs (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The Nasdaq 100 is traversing within record territory early this morning via futures trading and is near the 22,650.00 vicinity, which is a staggering feat considering the index was near 16,300.00 in the first week of April.

The Nasdaq 100 is trading within apex values early this morning via CFD and futures markets. A ratio of nearly 22,650.00 is being challenged upon additional buying today. However, day traders looking for quick hitting results should not bet blindly on upwards price momentum to continue without volatility lower sometimes happening.

The Nasdaq 100 has completely recovered from its significant selloff in the winter and into April of this year. The past week of trading has seen additional impetus higher as the Middle East conflict saw a ceasefire accomplished. Yet, there are shadows on the immediate horizon which will test the behavioral sentiment of investors and definitely short-term traders Rhetoric and Reactions in the Stock Market

President Trump's spending bill will be debated loudly today and possibly the remainder of the week. It appears President Trump certainly has a mandate on his side, but U.S Republican Senators who have to decide on the budget legislation have questions and concerns. If it appears the U.S spending bill will be passed it would certainly spur on more optimism in the U.S equity markets, but this might not happen quickly.

The ability of the Nasdaq 100 to drive higher is no small feat. The index was testing lows around the 16,300.00 level at the end of the first week in April. The move higher reflects a genuine shift in sentiment as the markets have become more optimistic about tariff agreements. Yet, tariff negotiations remain a potential shadow. There is a July 9th tariff deadline approaching quickly. This may cause some nervous tension for the Nasdaq 100 too in the coming days.

The index can produce sudden volatility which needs risk management tactics constantly working for quick hitting wagers.

Looking for upside may feel like the correct bet in the near-term for the Nasdaq 100 based on the emerging trend and record values being demonstrated.

But concerns about sentiment being affected because of political storms which may brew near-term could cause turbulence for buying wagers. Speculators need to treat the Nasdaq 100 carefully and use solid risk taking tactics.

While most investors likely carry the opinion that the long-term for the Nasdaq 100 index is positive, there is a big difference in opinion when a speculator needs to bet on short-term considerations. Reversals and price velocity are rampant in the Nasdaq 100. Nasdaq 100 Short-Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 22,665.00

Current Support: 22,620.00

High Target: 22,690.00

Low Target: 22,530.00

