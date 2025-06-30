Swiss Government Affected By Cyberattack On Health Foundation

Français fr Cyberattaque contre une fondation, données fédérales concernées Original Read more: Cyberattaque contre une fondation, données fédérales concernée

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland says a ransomware attack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 12:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Radix Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation active in the field of health promotion, has been the victim of a ransomware attack, it was confirmed on Monday. The criminals stole and encrypted data, which they then published on the darknet.

The foundation contacted the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) after carrying out an initial analysis of the situation, it announced on Monday. Radix's clientele also includes various administrative units of the federal administration.

More More Sharp rise in reported cyber incidents in Switzerland

This content was published on May 6, 2025 The number of reported cyber incidents and online threats in Switzerland rose sharply last year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Read more: Sharp rise in reported cyber incidents in Switzerlan