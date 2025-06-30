Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Government Affected By Cyberattack On Health Foundation

2025-06-30 02:15:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland says a ransomware attack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 12:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The Radix Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation active in the field of health promotion, has been the victim of a ransomware attack, it was confirmed on Monday. The criminals stole and encrypted data, which they then published on the darknet.

The foundation contacted the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) after carrying out an initial analysis of the situation, it announced on Monday. Radix's clientele also includes various administrative units of the federal administration.

