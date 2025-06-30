Saudi Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed Monday, down 38.68 points, closing at 11,163.96 points, with trades valued at SR 7.3 billion.

The volume of traded shares reached 300 million, with 118 companies recording increases in their value, while 133 companies closed in decline.

The Saudi Parallel Stock Exchange Index (Nomu) gained 93.50 points to close at 27,341.63 points, with trades valued at SR 29 million, and over 3 million shares traded.