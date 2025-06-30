THE PICKLR TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PICKLEBALL DAY (AUG. 8) WITH FREE TOURNAMENT AT ALL LOCATIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Picklr Heritage Cup: A Wood Paddle Tournament will be a nostalgic event hosted on a national holiday to commemorate the sport's origins, which began in Bainbridge, WA, 60 years ago. All participants will compete using traditional wooden paddles to recreate the classic pickleball experience, honoring the game's roots for players at all skill levels. Players will be encouraged to come dressed in their best retro '60s attire and rally like it's 1965!

"In a way to give back to the game of pickleball, while also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the sport, we decided that welcoming all members to one of our newest tournaments would be the best way to celebrate National Pickleball Day nationwide, said Matt PeneGasser, VP of Pickleball at The Picklr. "Without a doubt, this tournament will be one of the most memorable events held at The Picklr and we can't wait to see everyone on the courts."

In addition to the free tournament on National Pickleball Day, The Picklr will host a Free Pickleball 101 class at each of its locations to introduce the game to new players. The one-hour foundational class will help players learn the basic rules, court positioning, scoring system and gameplay concepts of pickleball in a fun, welcoming, and beginner-friendly environment.

For players interested in playing in The Picklr Heritage Cup, learn more here .

For players interested in joining a Free Pickleball 101 Class, learn more here.

ABOUT THE PICKLR

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram , X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit to learn more about owning a franchise.

SOURCE The Picklr