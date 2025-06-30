Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups And Smes In The Mining Lubricants Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Mining Lubricant Companies - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report for 2025 , recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Eurol, Asianol Biotech, Royal, and Lucas Oil Products, Inc. as among the top companies actively shaping the future of the mining lubricant companies.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries , enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Asianol Biotech is a leading manufacturer of high-performance greases and specialty chemicals, serving various industrial applications. The company specializes in lithium-based greases, engineered to deliver long-lasting protection against oxidation, corrosion, extreme temperatures, and mechanical wear. Additionally, Asianol Biotech offers custom-formulated specialty greases designed for specific and demanding applications, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Eurol is a globally active multinational corporation that delivers high-quality technical fluids, lubricants, and additives to customers in over 90 countries. With a commitment to quality, performance, and innovation, Eurol delivers complete fluid solutions tailored to the unique demands of each market segment. Royal brings over a century of expertise in the oil and gas industry and is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of lubricants and greases in the United States. With a broad product portfolio, Royal produces hundreds of specialized lubricating oils and greases designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial operations. Royal's lubricants offer exceptional protection under extreme temperatures, heavy and shock loads, and harsh environmental conditions. They are specifically formulated to guard equipment against contaminants such as airborne dirt, dust, water, snow, and ice, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 50 companies, of which the top 9 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Mining Lubricant Companies - Startups/SMEs quadrant. The top criteria for product evaluation included Production Type (Engine oil, Hydraulic oil, Transmission oil, and Gear oil & grease), Mining Techniques (Surface mining and underground mining), Lubricant Type (Mineral oil and Synthetic lubricants), and End-use.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants , a specialized division of MarketsandMarketsTM, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

