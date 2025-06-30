Docusign Launching Six Personality-Packed Signature Styles For ESIGN Act's 25Th Anniversary

"We've spent over 20 years perfecting the science of digital agreements-the security, the speed, the reliability. Now we're adding in more of the art," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "As contracts get smarter and more automated, the moments where people express their individual identity become more precious. These new signatures are designed to help you show up as yourself in a digital world."

The Generational Plot Twist

A new Docusign survey* reveals that only 51% of Gen Z signs their name in cursive on paper (compared to 80% of Boomers), and a quarter just print their name. Others rely on a quick scribble or jotting down initials. As cursive fades with each generation and important life moments increasingly take place digitally, digital signature styles are rapidly becoming a new form of self-expression.

By the Numbers



Security is the top priority, but personalization is close behind: 64% say security is key for digital signatures-but 55% want personalization, too.

Aesthetics matter to almost everyone: 78% care about the look of their digital signature.

Signature styles reflect personality and generation: Gen Z loves "playful & modern," Boomers go "classic & bold." Signatures are deeply personal: Nearly 40% say their written and digital signatures are core to their identity-and that number rises with age.

The Visionaries Behind the Vibe

Libbie Bischoff of Type Du Nord and Lynne Yun of Space Type are two acclaimed typeface designers who understand that fonts aren't just letters-they're emotions. Lynne explains, "Digital signatures have served us incredibly well-they're secure, fast, and reliable. But we saw an opportunity to add another layer: personal expression. We wanted to create styles that capture the essence of who you are when you sign your name. Each typeface tells a different story." Libbie adds, "There's something magical about the moment you sign your name. It's personal, it's powerful, and now it can reflect your personality even more. These styles amplify the human energy that's always been part of signing."

Meet Your Signature Match with These New Signature Styles

"The Curator" - Clean lines, clear intentions

Your home is a tiny museum of delight. Your wardrobe is 80% black with a pop of something playful. You make minimalism feel warm and inviting, and your signature is effortlessly chic.

"The Letter Writer" - Handwritten gifts and timeless gestures

You remember birthdays, keep photo albums, and believe meaningful gestures matter more than grand displays. Your signature carries old-soul wisdom with gentle, caring nature.

"The Overachiever" - Boardroom energy, corner office vibes

You color-code your calendar like it's an art form and somehow make "synergy" sound natural. Your signature is as polished as your LinkedIn headshot - strong, clear-cut, and unapologetically professional.

"The Party Starter" - Playful assertiveness tilted toward adventure

You're lively and always leaning into the next big thing - literally and figuratively. Your signature moves with dramatic flair because you've got places to be and people to impress.

"The Renaissance Soul" - Medieval romance meets modern mystery

You collect vintage books and speak at least three languages. Your signature commands attention with bold curves and sweeping gestures, equally at home on ancient manuscripts or enchanted scrolls.

"The Vintage Enthusiast" - Sixties charm meets handcrafted nostalgia

You know the difference between mid-century modern and mid-century authentic. Your signature has that perfectly imperfect charm - genuine, warm, and never trying too hard.

At the end of the day, agreement is an artform - one that reflects trust, identity, and connection. Docusign is transforming business while also putting digital identity at the heart of contracting because, in a world where everything is digital, your signature should still feel like you.

*Source: Docusign survey of 5,000 U.S. adults, June 2025

About Libbie Bischoff

Libbie Bischoff is a Minneapolis-based type designer and educator. She completed the Letterform Archive's postgraduate program, Type West, in 2020. After graduating, she opened her own type foundry, Type Du Nord. While developing her font library, Bischoff teaches beginner and intermediate type design classes through Type Electives. In her free time, she has a lot of creative hobbies like knitting, sewing, and painting.

Instagram: @typedunord

About Lynne Yun

Lynne Yun is a NYC-based type designer, educator and technologist. Lynne is a founder of Space Type, a studio practice operating at the intersection of type and technology, and co-founder of Type Electives, an online design school shaping the future of type. Instagram: @spacetypeco

