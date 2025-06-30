Poor Roof Ventilation May Add 15% To Murfreesboro Energy Bills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Don Huffman, Owner

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures climb across Middle Tennessee, local homeowners may be paying more than necessary to cool their homes due to a hidden issue: inadequate roof ventilation. Poor airflow in attic spaces can trap heat during the summer and moisture during the winter, putting extra strain on HVAC systems and increasing utility costs.

A review of common home energy losses shows that homes with poorly ventilated or under-insulated attics often experience significant inefficiencies. According to data referenced by ENERGY STAR, sealing and insulating a home can reduce heating and cooling costs by up to 15%.

In Middle Tennessee's climate, where humidity and sudden weather shifts are common, this issue can have year-round consequences. Homes may experience not only energy inefficiency but also structural concerns, such as mold, moisture buildup, and premature aging of shingles. In extreme cases, prolonged ventilation issues may even reduce the lifespan of a roof by several years. Regular assessments can help detect these risks before they turn into more costly problems.

Local roofing company notes a rise in calls from homeowners concerned about rising energy bills and persistent indoor discomfort.“Many people don't realize that attic ventilation is not just about prolonging the life of your roof-it directly affects your energy costs,” said a representative from the company.“When the heat can't escape, your AC has to work overtime.”

All Roofing Siding & Gutters has served Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee for over 25 years, specializing in roofing inspections, repairs, and energy-efficient upgrades. Their team highlights that even newer roofs can suffer from poor ventilation if improperly designed or installed.

Homeowners experiencing uneven temperatures, mold concerns, or sudden spikes in energy usage are encouraged to schedule a professional inspection. Ventilation issues, while often overlooked, are one of the more cost-effective areas to address for long-term energy savings and comfort. Simple fixes like improving soffit vents or clearing blockages can make a noticeable difference in indoor comfort.

For more information or to schedule a roof evaluation, visit .

Don Huffman

All Roofing Siding & Gutters

+1 615-390-8099

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.