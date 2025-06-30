21Shares AG (The“Company”) Announcement: Filing Of Amendment Request Regarding Exchange Traded Products Entered The Official List Of The FCA And Admitted To LSE
|Security Description
|21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP
|ISIN/Ticker
|CH1199067674 (CBTC)
|Date of Admission to the Official List
|Amount of Incorrectly/Filed Duplicates admitted
|Final Terms Document Date
|17/6/2025
|80000
|6/6/2025
|5/6/2025
|20000
|28/5/2025
|4/6/2025
|20000
|28/5/2025
|29/5/2025
|220000
|23/5/2025
|16/5/2025
|20000
|12/5/2025
|13/5/2025
|120000
|6/5/2025
|12/5/2025
|120000
|6/5/2025
|7/5/2025
|40000
|28/4/2025
|1/5/2025
|40000
|28/4/2025
|28/4/2025
|320000
|23/4/2025
|24/4/2025
|40000
|17/4/2025
|16/4/2025
|20000
|9/4/2025
|15/4/2025
|20000
|9/4/2025
|14/4/2025
|20000
|9/4/2025
|9/4/2025
|80000
|3/4/2025
|3/4/2025
|40000
|28/3/2025
|20/3/2025
|40000
|17/3/2025
|14/3/2025
|20000
|10/3/2025
|Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted:
|1,280,000
|Security Description
|21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP
|ISIN/Ticker
|CH0454664027 (AETH)
|Date of Admission to the Official List
|Amount of Incorrectly/FIled Duplicates admitted
|Final Terms Document Date
|17/6/2025
|160000
|10/6/2025
|16/6/2025
|160000
|10/6/2025
|5/6/2025
|140000
|2/6/2025
|3/6/2025
|110000
|29/5/2025
|22/5/2025
|20000
|15/5/2025
|20/5/2025
|20000
|15/5/2025
|16/5/2025
|110000
|12/5/2025
|15/5/2025
|110000
|12/5/2025
|7/5/2025
|40000
|30/4/2025
|30/4/2025
|40000
|25/4/2025
|22/4/2025
|30000
|11/4/2025
|17/4/2025
|30000
|11/4/2025
|16/4/2025
|30000
|11/4/2025
|14/4/2025
|60000
|8/4/2025
|9/4/2025
|40000
|3/4/2025
|8/4/2025
|40000
|3/4/2025
|2/4/2025
|10000
|28/3/2025
|31/3/2025
|30000
|26/3/2025
|26/3/2025
|40000
|20/3/2025
|25/3/2025
|40000
|20/3/2025
|18/3/2025
|30000
|12/3/2025
|17/3/2025
|30000
|12/3/2025
|Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted:
|1,320,000
|Security Description
|21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP
|ISIN/Ticker
|CH1209763130 (ETHC)
|Date of Admission to the Official List
|Amount of Incorrectly/FIled Duplicates admitted
|Final Terms Document Date
|27/5/2025
|30000
|7/5/2025
|21/5/2025
|30000
|7/5/2025
|13/5/2025
|30000
|7/5/2025
|7/5/2025
|60000
|28/4/2025
|2/5/2025
|60000
|28/4/2025
|1/5/2025
|60000
|28/4/2025
|16/4/2025
|60000
|11/4/2025
|8/4/2025
|60000
|3/4/2025
|4/4/2025
|120000
|31/3/2025
|31/3/2025
|30000
|26/3/2025
|Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted:
|540,000
Following this, the Company has submitted a formal amendment request to the FCA to remove the above-mentioned duplicates and correct the total number of securities recorded in the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the LSE.
Contact Details:
21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com
Further Information:For further information, please refer to the Programme and UK Base Prospectus dated May 8, 2025, and the respective Final Terms. This Announcement neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email:
* * *
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.
This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.
The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CIS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment