21Shares AG (The“Company”) Announcement: Filing Of Amendment Request Regarding Exchange Traded Products Entered The Official List Of The FCA And Admitted To LSE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange: ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

TIDM: AETH / ETHU ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISI N: CH1199067674

TIDM: CBTC / CBTU ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

TIDM: ETHC / CETU (hereinafter referred to as the“ Products ” and each as the“ Product ”) Name, registered office and address of the Company: 21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.

With respect to the Products, during the period between 28 May 2024 and 18 June 2025, certain Final Terms were erroneously duplicated and submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). As a result, a number of securities were incorrectly recorded in the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for each Product. The figures in the column titled“Amount of Incorrectly Disclosed/Filed Duplicates” correspond to the specific amounts of securities mistakenly submitted and consequently admitted via the individual duplicated Final Terms, as per each date indicated in the column titled“Date of Admission to the Official List”. The final totals of these duplicates for each Product are presented at the bottom of each table below under the row titled“Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted”. For reference, The column titled“Final Terms Document Date” refers to the date shown on the face of each Final Terms document (i.e. the date the document was formally issued).

Security Description 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP ISIN/Ticker CH1199067674 (CBTC) Date of Admission to the Official List Amount of Incorrectly/Filed Duplicates admitted Final Terms Document Date 17/6/2025 80000 6/6/2025 5/6/2025 20000 28/5/2025 4/6/2025 20000 28/5/2025 29/5/2025 220000 23/5/2025 16/5/2025 20000 12/5/2025 13/5/2025 120000 6/5/2025 12/5/2025 120000 6/5/2025 7/5/2025 40000 28/4/2025 1/5/2025 40000 28/4/2025 28/4/2025 320000 23/4/2025 24/4/2025 40000 17/4/2025 16/4/2025 20000 9/4/2025 15/4/2025 20000 9/4/2025 14/4/2025 20000 9/4/2025 9/4/2025 80000 3/4/2025 3/4/2025 40000 28/3/2025 20/3/2025 40000 17/3/2025 14/3/2025 20000 10/3/2025 Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted: 1,280,000





Security Description 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP ISIN/Ticker CH0454664027 (AETH) Date of Admission to the Official List Amount of Incorrectly/FIled Duplicates admitted Final Terms Document Date 17/6/2025 160000 10/6/2025 16/6/2025 160000 10/6/2025 5/6/2025 140000 2/6/2025 3/6/2025 110000 29/5/2025 22/5/2025 20000 15/5/2025 20/5/2025 20000 15/5/2025 16/5/2025 110000 12/5/2025 15/5/2025 110000 12/5/2025 7/5/2025 40000 30/4/2025 30/4/2025 40000 25/4/2025 22/4/2025 30000 11/4/2025 17/4/2025 30000 11/4/2025 16/4/2025 30000 11/4/2025 14/4/2025 60000 8/4/2025 9/4/2025 40000 3/4/2025 8/4/2025 40000 3/4/2025 2/4/2025 10000 28/3/2025 31/3/2025 30000 26/3/2025 26/3/2025 40000 20/3/2025 25/3/2025 40000 20/3/2025 18/3/2025 30000 12/3/2025 17/3/2025 30000 12/3/2025 Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted: 1,320,000





Security Description 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP ISIN/Ticker CH1209763130 (ETHC) Date of Admission to the Official List Amount of Incorrectly/FIled Duplicates admitted Final Terms Document Date 27/5/2025 30000 7/5/2025 21/5/2025 30000 7/5/2025 13/5/2025 30000 7/5/2025 7/5/2025 60000 28/4/2025 2/5/2025 60000 28/4/2025 1/5/2025 60000 28/4/2025 16/4/2025 60000 11/4/2025 8/4/2025 60000 3/4/2025 4/4/2025 120000 31/3/2025 31/3/2025 30000 26/3/2025 Sum of Duplicates Incorrectly Admitted: 540,000

Following this, the Company has submitted a formal amendment request to the FCA to remove the above-mentioned duplicates and correct the total number of securities recorded in the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the LSE.

21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com

Further Information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme and UK Base Prospectus dated May 8, 2025, and the respective Final Terms. This Announcement neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email:

* * *

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CIS