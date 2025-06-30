Magellan Jets Unveils Fractional Ownership Program, Powered By Slate Aviation, With Bombardier Challenger 850

Magellan Jets

QUINCY, Mass. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets , a leader in private aviation solutions, today announced the launch of its new Fractional Ownership program, providing Clients with the opportunity to own shares in an elite fleet of Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft. The offering is made possible through a joint venture with Slate Aviation , the nation's largest operator of Challenger 850 aircraft.

Fractional Ownership is the latest addition to Magellan Jets' extensive suite of services, which already includes Jet Cards, On-Demand Charter Flights, and Aircraft Sales and Management. The program offers Clients a private aviation solution that combines the benefits of jet ownership with enhanced customization and potential financial benefits. It is designed to serve Clients originating in the Northeast and Southeast United States, with routes spanning the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Fractional Owners receive significant credits and benefits, including guaranteed repurchase terms. Shares start at 60 hours annually for a 3-year term length, with supplemental lift advantages and roll-over flexibility in the event of under-flown and over-flown hours.

The Challenger 850, renowned as one of the largest and most luxurious heavy jets, is distinguished by its expansive cabin space, seating for up to 19 passengers, a fully equipped galley, and generous luggage capacity. Featuring brand new interiors, the aircraft provides an ideal environment for business travelers seeking productivity, families prioritizing privacy and comfort, and musicians, golfers and athletes that require extra luggage storage. With special touches by Slate Aviation, every flight in the Magellan Jets Fractional Ownership program is elevated with premium amenities, including attentive service from world-class flight attendants, gourmet dining options, top-shelf refreshments, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

The collaboration with Slate Aviation demonstrates Magellan Jets' asset-light approach, leveraging its highly vetted network of top-tier operators and partners in the Magellan Jets Preferred Network.

Magellan Jets is actively selling shares and has seen unprecedented demand. Plane deliveries begin this month, ensuring that early buyers will be the first to experience the program's benefits. Learn more about Fractional Ownership at .

