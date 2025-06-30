Cobb Cole Celebrates Recognition Of Top Attorneys For 2025
Cobb Cole | Celebrating 100 YearsDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cobb Cole is pleased to announce that six of our attorneys have been recognized on the Thomson ReutersTM Top Rated list for 2025, honoring their exemplary skills across various legal practice areas.
Florida Bar Board Certified Intellectual Property Attorney, Heather Bond Vargas, has earned consecutive selections on the Super Lawyers ® list since 2015 for her work in Intellectual Property Law. Sara E. Glover, Family Law Attorney, receives this honor for the second consecutive year following three years on the Rising Stars ® list. Supreme Court certified circuit civil mediator, Robert E. Doan, celebrates his second consecutive year of recognition in Alternative Dispute Resolution. Additionally, Michael O. Sznapstajler achieved his first Super Lawyers® designation this year, after seven years of selection on the Rising Stars® list in Environmental Law.
The Super Lawyers® program is a prestigious rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas, recognizing those who have demonstrated a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.
Cobb Cole is also proud to celebrate two Rising Stars® in this year's selection. Jessica L. Gow, who recently became a partner at Cobb Cole, has been recognized for the second year as a Rising Star® in Land Use and Zoning Law. She is also Florida Bar board certified in City, County, and Local Government Law. The latest addition to our recognized attorneys is Civil Litigation Attorney, Anthony E. Aguanno.
As we celebrate 100 years of providing comprehensive and client-focused legal services in 2025, we remain dedicated to elevating excellence within our practice. This recognition from Thomson ReutersTM exemplifies our commitment to delivering outstanding legal representation.
For more information about Cobb Cole, please visit cobbcole.
