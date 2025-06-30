Catalyst Power And Granular Energy Launch Hourly-Matched Clean Energy Product For U.S. Businesses

Renewable energy product aligns with updated Scope 2 guidance and growing demand for transparent, hourly carbon-free energy claims

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent provider of retail energy and cleaner energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, today announced a new partnership with Granular Energy to offer one of the first U.S. retail energy solutions aligned with emerging hourly carbon-accounting guidance. Voluntary emissions tracking efforts, such as Scope 2 reporting under the GHG Protocol , play a critical role in helping companies measure, manage, and reduce their climate impact-even in the absence of regulatory mandates.

"Hourly matching isn't just a buzzword-it's where the market is heading," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO at Catalyst Power. "Our partnership with Granular Energy ensures our customers can stay ahead of changes to procurement and accounting standards while making a real, measurable difference in reducing their Scope 2 carbon emissions."

"After successful implementations with suppliers across Europe, we're excited to bring our platform to the U.S. with a forward-thinking partner like Catalyst Power," said Toby Ferenzci, CEO at Granular Energy. "This is a critical step in enabling U.S. businesses to lead the charge toward 24/7 carbon-free energy."

The hourly-matched product provides U.S. commercial customers with verified clean power data matching their electricity consumption, supporting transparency in Scope 2 emissions reporting. The partnership also marks Granular Energy's entrance into the U.S. market following successful programs across the UK, EU, and Japan.

Granular Energy's software platform automates the hourly matching and reporting process, integrating with Catalyst Power's retail supply and leveraging Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to align renewable generation with consumption in real time. The hourly-matched product is now available to select Catalyst Power customers across deregulated markets in the U.S. Businesses can contact Catalyst Power to explore how this offering can support their decarbonization goals.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web:

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC: Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail energy with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, solar, energy storage, CHP, and more. Catalyst Power specializes in serving middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is backed by investments from DRW Holdings and BP Energy Partners. More info: .

About DRW Energy Trading LLC: DRW is a global trading firm with decades of experience across diverse markets and asset classes, including commodities, real estate, venture capital, and crypto assets. DRW Energy Trading LLC, the firm's energy commodities marketing, logistics, and trading division, focuses on North American Power, Gas, and Emissions markets. The group leverages a talented team of meteorologists, engineers, data scientists, traders, and financial experts to address complex energy market challenges. Active in all major US Power and Gas markets, it manages a portfolio of assets that ensure critical supply and takeaway options in capacity-constrained regions. DRW provides supply and liquidity through both physical and financial markets. Learn more at drw .

About BP Energy Partners: BP Energy Partners (BPEP) is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in lower-middle market investments in North American companies that provide industrial products and value-added services to owners of critical infrastructure, utilities, and energy-intensive operations. Founded in 2012 as an independent firm, BPEP has aimed to accelerate the growth of medium-sized businesses across the broader energy, power, electrification, and industrial sectors. Our core investment themes include value-add infrastructure, the natural gas value chain, electrification, and environmental management. To learn more, visit

About Granular Energy Granular Energy is the leading software platform for managing and optimizing granular energy attribute certificates (EACs). Trusted by energy suppliers and utilities across Europe and beyond, Granular helps organizations transition to hourly carbon-free energy and prepare for the future of emissions accounting. Learn more at .

SOURCE Catalyst Power

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED