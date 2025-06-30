403
University in Istanbul Plans Hosting Global Law Conference
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Bogazici University is set to organize an international symposium on law in Istanbul from July 5 to 6, spotlighting justice and rebuilding efforts in societies that have experienced conflict.
The two-day gathering, named the Bogazici International Law Conference (BILC 2025), is being arranged by the institution’s Faculty of Law.
The sessions will be held at the iconic Albert Long Hall located on the university’s South Campus.
Prof. Mehmet Naci Inci, the Rector of Bogazici University, along with Prof. Ali Emrah Bozbayindir, Dean of the Faculty of Law, will officially inaugurate the conference.
The event seeks to examine the obstacles related to the implementation of international law and its shifting importance in delivering justice on a global scale.
Among the prominent keynote figures are Richard Falk, a former UN special rapporteur and professor emeritus at Princeton University, and Dr. Siba N'Zatioula Grovogui, a professor of international law affiliated with Cornell University.
Scholars from distinguished institutions including Leiden University, King's College London, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, the University of Ottawa, and the University of Pretoria are anticipated to attend and contribute to the discussions.
The panels will address a variety of themes such as global criminal justice, the reintegration of displaced persons, constitutional reforms, the revitalization of economies, and ecological renewal in areas recovering from conflict.
Featured sessions will encompass topics like "Post-Conflict International Criminal Law and Artistic Approaches," presented by Prof. Carsten Stahn; "Legal and Social Reintegration of Refugees," moderated by Prof. Satvinder Juss; and "Post-Conflict International Investment Law and State Continuity," which will include insights from Prof. Patrick Dumberry.
