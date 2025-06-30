403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suspect of Moscow’s Crocus City Hall claim order came from Ukraine
(MENAFN) The suspects behind the March 2024 terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which resulted in 149 deaths and injured over 600, have allegedly claimed that the operation was ordered by a Ukrainian government entity, according to interrogation documents cited by Russian media outlets.
Four armed men reportedly opened fire inside the concert venue before setting it on fire. All four were captured within hours while allegedly attempting to flee by car in the direction of Ukraine, as per official statements.
While the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), a regional offshoot of the Islamic State group, initially took credit for the attack, the accused individuals — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all Tajik nationals.
As outlined in the reported case files, the suspects claimed during questioning that “a Ukrainian state entity” was behind the order to carry out the attack, while ISIS-K acted as the operational organizer. They also allegedly said that the weapons used had been supplied from Ukraine.
One of the suspects, Rachabalizoda, reportedly told investigators that an individual known to them as ‘Saifullo’ had given instructions to escape to Kiev after the attack. Each of the attackers was allegedly promised a payment of approximately \$13,000. The group's reported handlers were said to be based in Türkiye and Afghanistan.
According to additional details, one suspect also claimed that the operation was deliberately planned to appear as if it had been executed solely under the banner of ISIS-K.
Ukrainian authorities have denied any link to the Crocus City Hall incident. However, officials in Kiev have previously acknowledged conducting targeted sabotage operations within Russian territory. One such incident in May involved a train derailment that resulted in five fatalities and over 100 injuries.
Four armed men reportedly opened fire inside the concert venue before setting it on fire. All four were captured within hours while allegedly attempting to flee by car in the direction of Ukraine, as per official statements.
While the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), a regional offshoot of the Islamic State group, initially took credit for the attack, the accused individuals — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all Tajik nationals.
As outlined in the reported case files, the suspects claimed during questioning that “a Ukrainian state entity” was behind the order to carry out the attack, while ISIS-K acted as the operational organizer. They also allegedly said that the weapons used had been supplied from Ukraine.
One of the suspects, Rachabalizoda, reportedly told investigators that an individual known to them as ‘Saifullo’ had given instructions to escape to Kiev after the attack. Each of the attackers was allegedly promised a payment of approximately \$13,000. The group's reported handlers were said to be based in Türkiye and Afghanistan.
According to additional details, one suspect also claimed that the operation was deliberately planned to appear as if it had been executed solely under the banner of ISIS-K.
Ukrainian authorities have denied any link to the Crocus City Hall incident. However, officials in Kiev have previously acknowledged conducting targeted sabotage operations within Russian territory. One such incident in May involved a train derailment that resulted in five fatalities and over 100 injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment