Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suspect of Moscow’s Crocus City Hall claim order came from Ukraine

Suspect of Moscow’s Crocus City Hall claim order came from Ukraine


2025-06-30 09:32:28
(MENAFN) The suspects behind the March 2024 terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which resulted in 149 deaths and injured over 600, have allegedly claimed that the operation was ordered by a Ukrainian government entity, according to interrogation documents cited by Russian media outlets.

Four armed men reportedly opened fire inside the concert venue before setting it on fire. All four were captured within hours while allegedly attempting to flee by car in the direction of Ukraine, as per official statements.

While the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), a regional offshoot of the Islamic State group, initially took credit for the attack, the accused individuals — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all Tajik nationals.

As outlined in the reported case files, the suspects claimed during questioning that “a Ukrainian state entity” was behind the order to carry out the attack, while ISIS-K acted as the operational organizer. They also allegedly said that the weapons used had been supplied from Ukraine.

One of the suspects, Rachabalizoda, reportedly told investigators that an individual known to them as ‘Saifullo’ had given instructions to escape to Kiev after the attack. Each of the attackers was allegedly promised a payment of approximately \$13,000. The group's reported handlers were said to be based in Türkiye and Afghanistan.

According to additional details, one suspect also claimed that the operation was deliberately planned to appear as if it had been executed solely under the banner of ISIS-K.

Ukrainian authorities have denied any link to the Crocus City Hall incident. However, officials in Kiev have previously acknowledged conducting targeted sabotage operations within Russian territory. One such incident in May involved a train derailment that resulted in five fatalities and over 100 injuries.

MENAFN30062025000045017281ID1109741872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search