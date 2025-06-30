ALL4 Mining Reports 40% App Growth In June As Retail Users Embrace Mobile Cloud Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALL4 Mining Sees 40% Mobile App Surge in June, Reinforces Green Crypto Mining for Retail Users

Chicago, IL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining , a rising force in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, has reported a 40% increase in mobile app users for the month of June-driven by growing demand for accessible, eco-friendly crypto mining tools. This surge in app adoption highlights a broader shift toward mobile-first digital asset participation, particularly among retail investors seeking simplified, sustainable solutions.

As more users look to diversify outside of traditional financial markets, ALL4 Mining's iOS and Android applications make it possible to manage mining operations in real-time, from anywhere. The platform removes the need for hardware or technical expertise, opening up new opportunities for users who want to explore digital assets without friction or environmental compromise.

Powering Mobile Mining Growth with Sustainability at the Core

This milestone follows another major achievement for the company: a complete transition to renewable-powered data centers. ALL4 Mining's infrastructure now operates entirely on solar, wind, and hydroelectric energy sources-delivering clean power across its global network.

The integration of green energy supports the platform's mission to align blockchain innovation with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. With no need to maintain physical mining rigs or consume large amounts of electricity, ALL4 Mining users can participate in the crypto economy with significantly lower carbon impact.

Key Features of the ALL4 Mining Platform

ALL4 Mining offers a simplified yet powerful cloud mining experience tailored for modern users:



Mobile App Access : Manage cloud mining contracts, view real-time earnings, and reinvest or withdraw from anywhere



$15 Signup Bonus: New users receive a free trial credit with no deposit required

Flexible Cloud Contracts : Choose from a range of durations and mining goals-no hardware needed



Clean Energy Infrastructure : Entire network is powered by solar, wind, and hydroelectric sources



Enterprise-Grade Security : Backed by McAfee® and Cloudflare® integration



Zero Management Fees : Fully transparent pricing structure with potential daily earnings automatically deposited

Multi-Currency Support : Mine BTC, DOGE, LTC, and other supported digital assets



How to Get Started

: Visit all4mining.com and register with a valid email address: Receive $15 in free cloud mining credit instantly: Select a mining plan that matches your budget and strategy: Potential earnings are automatically generated and visible through the app dashboard

With no hardware to configure and no energy management responsibilities, users can access the potential of crypto mining through a streamlined, mobile-first interface built for everyday use.

Driving ESG Innovation in the Blockchain Economy

ALL4 Mining's renewable energy integration is part of a broader effort to bring sustainability and inclusivity to digital asset infrastructure. As crypto regulation evolves and environmental accountability becomes more central to investor expectations, platforms like ALL4 Mining are offering a smarter path forward.

A spokesperson for the project stated:“The 40% mobile growth we saw in June reflects a rising demand for simplified, responsible crypto access. ALL4 Mining makes it possible to participate in potential digital earnings while supporting cleaner energy and inclusive financial innovation.”

About ALL4 Mining

Founded to bridge the gap between sustainability and digital opportunity, ALL4 Mining delivers clean, cloud-powered mining services to users worldwide. Its renewable-first approach and user-friendly tools support both individual and institutional users as they navigate the evolving digital asset landscape.







Media Contact:

Bo Fu Long - Marketing Manager

ALL4 Mining

...

