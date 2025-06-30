403
Chinese Vice premier stresses need for US to have balanced dialogue
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized the need for the United States to approach trade disputes with China through balanced dialogue and collaboration that benefits both sides.
He stressed that China expects the U.S. to match its words with concrete actions, honor its commitments, and show genuine effort in implementing agreed-upon terms. The goal, he stated, is to jointly maintain the progress made through previous rounds of negotiations.
These comments came during the inaugural session of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, which took place in London from Monday to Tuesday. U.S. representatives at the meeting included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Throughout the talks, both delegations engaged in frank and detailed discussions, sharing their perspectives on key economic and trade matters. The outcome included a general agreement on putting into practice the understandings reached during the June 5 phone call between the leaders of the two nations, as well as reinforcing the progress from the Geneva discussions. Additional strides were made toward addressing ongoing concerns on both sides.
He Lifeng described the meeting as a significant step in implementing the strategic understanding outlined by the two heads of state earlier in June. He also reiterated that China's stance on economic and trade matters with the U.S. remains firm and transparent.
