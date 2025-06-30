403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Abdullah II Fund For Development Raises Stake To 51% In Dead Sea Tourism Company
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The King Abdullah II Fund for Development announced its decision to increase its stake in the Dead Sea Tourism and Real Estate Investment Company, acquiring a controlling 51 percent share in the firm, which owns and manages prominent assets including the King Hussein Convention Palace, the Hilton Hotel at the Dead Sea, Samara Tourist Resort, and Samara Mall.
The Fund's additional investment, totaling JD10 million, aims to bolster the company's diverse ventures and support the development and expansion of its business operations. With this increase, the Fund becomes the largest shareholder, surpassing other partners such as the Emirati company Emaar, General Mediterranean, the Arab Bank Group, and a consortium of local and international investors.
The King Hussein Convention Palace at the Dead Sea, one of the Arab world's largest conference centers with 27 halls, opened in 2005 and has hosted numerous international, Arab, and local events, including the 2017 Arab Summit and several World Economic Forum meetings.
In 2017, the company inaugurated a beachfront hotel at the Dead Sea, featuring 285 rooms and executive suites, seven restaurants, and managed by Hilton Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.
The company also owns Samara Mall, opened in 2014, which houses a medical clinic, service center, shopping outlets, markets, and restaurants, serving both tourists and local visitors. Additionally, it owns the Samara Tourist Resort, a mixed-use complex comprising 198 hotel apartments, of which 75 percent have already been sold.
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The King Abdullah II Fund for Development announced its decision to increase its stake in the Dead Sea Tourism and Real Estate Investment Company, acquiring a controlling 51 percent share in the firm, which owns and manages prominent assets including the King Hussein Convention Palace, the Hilton Hotel at the Dead Sea, Samara Tourist Resort, and Samara Mall.
The Fund's additional investment, totaling JD10 million, aims to bolster the company's diverse ventures and support the development and expansion of its business operations. With this increase, the Fund becomes the largest shareholder, surpassing other partners such as the Emirati company Emaar, General Mediterranean, the Arab Bank Group, and a consortium of local and international investors.
The King Hussein Convention Palace at the Dead Sea, one of the Arab world's largest conference centers with 27 halls, opened in 2005 and has hosted numerous international, Arab, and local events, including the 2017 Arab Summit and several World Economic Forum meetings.
In 2017, the company inaugurated a beachfront hotel at the Dead Sea, featuring 285 rooms and executive suites, seven restaurants, and managed by Hilton Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.
The company also owns Samara Mall, opened in 2014, which houses a medical clinic, service center, shopping outlets, markets, and restaurants, serving both tourists and local visitors. Additionally, it owns the Samara Tourist Resort, a mixed-use complex comprising 198 hotel apartments, of which 75 percent have already been sold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment