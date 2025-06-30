FAE LOGO

France Air Expo announces the dates of its next edition. The leading general aviation trade show will be held in Lyon from June 4 to 6, 2026

LYON, FRANCE, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- France Air Expo announces the dates of its next edition and strengthens its strategic positioning!Join us in Lyon from June 4 to 6, 2026 for the next edition of France's leading general aviation trade show.Following an outstanding 2025 edition that brought together major industry players - including Cirrus, Cessna, Diamond Aircraft, Pilatus, Piper, Tecnam, Daher, JMB Aviation, Garmin, and Pratt & Whitney, to name a few - more than 10,000 pilots and aircraft owners gathered in Lyon, confirming France Air Expo's central role in the European general aviation landscape.Highlights of the 2025 edition included:Major technology premieres, such as:The SR22 G7 Series featuring the Safe Return AutoLand emergency autoland systemThe launch of the Pilatus PC12-PROThe unveiling of VoltAero's new hybrid engine HPU 210Significant aircraft sales were recorded on-site - a testament to the event's high quality and the strong purchasing power of the attending professionals.Conferences and professional round tables, organized in partnership with GIPAG (the French General Aviation Industry Group), were a great success. They provided a platform to address current and future challenges in the sector and offer concrete paths for development.Looking ahead to 2026: an ambitious edition focused on the futureWith over 70% of 2025 exhibitors already confirmed for 2026, France Air Expo is preparing an even more dynamic edition, notably with the major expansion of its conference program #AVLAB 2035A dedicated space for innovation and aviation decarbonization, featuring expert talks, debates with top aviation journalists, and presentations of visionary projects from aircraft manufacturers.Manufacturers, equipment suppliers, flight schools, operators, and aviation enthusiasts will come together for three days of meetings, demonstrations, and innovations at the heart of light and business aviation.Don't miss this strategic gathering to explore the future of aviation, share your expertise, and experience France Air Expo General Aviation Exhibition & Conference !#FranceAirExpo #GeneralAviation #AVLAB35 #FAE26COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSEFrance Air Expo annonce les dates de sa prochaine édition et renforce son positionnement stratégique !Rendez-vous à Lyon-Bron du 4 au 6 juin 2026 pour la nouvelle édition du salon de référence de l'aviation générale en France.Après une édition 2025 exceptionnelle, qui a rassemblé les plus grands acteurs du secteur - Cirrus, Cessna, Diamond Aircraft, Pilatus, Piper, Tecnam, Daher, JMB Aviation, Garmin, Pratt & Whitney, pour ne citer qu'eux - plus de 10 000 pilotes et propriétaires ont convergé vers Lyon, confirmant la place centrale de France Air Expo dans le paysage européen de l'aviation générale.L'édition 2025 a été marquée par :✈️ Des avant-premières technologiques majeures, notamment :Le SR22 Série G7 équipé du système d'atterrissage d'urgence autonome Safe Return AutoLandLe Pilatus PC12-PROL'annonce du nouveau moteur hybride VoltAero HPU 210Des ventes significatives d'aéronefs ont été enregistrées sur place, preuve de la qualité et du fort pouvoir d'achat des visiteurs professionnels présents.Les conférences et tables rondes professionnelles, organisées en partenariat avec le GIPAG (Groupement de l'Industrie de l'Aviation Générale), ont rencontré un vif succès. Elles ont permis de débattre des enjeux actuels et futurs du secteur, et d'apporter des pistes concrètes pour son développement.Cap sur 2026 : une édition ambitieuse et tournée vers l'avenirAvec plus de 70 % des exposants 2025 ayant déjà confirmé leur participation pour 2026, France Air Expo prépare une édition encore plus riche, notamment grâce à un développement majeur du programme de conférencesNouveauté 2026 : La conférence AVLAB 2035Un espace dédié à l'innovation et à la décarbonation du secteur, combinant interventions d'experts, débats en présence des meilleurs journalistes et experts aéronautiques, et présentations des projets visionnaires des constructeurs.Constructeurs, équipementiers, écoles de pilotage, opérateurs et passionnés se retrouveront pour trois jours de rencontres, de démonstrations et d'innovations au cœur de l'aviation générale.Ne manquez pas ce rendez-vous stratégique pour explorer l'avenir du secteur, partager votre expertise et vivre l'expérience France Air Expo ! #FAE26

