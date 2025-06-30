Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, China Finalize Trade Agreement

2025-06-30 08:50:19
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that the United States finalized a trade deal with China on Wednesday, although specifics were not provided.

"Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump declared during the One Big Beautiful Bill event at the White House. "In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened," he continued.

Earlier this month, U.S. and Chinese officials convened in London to address the ongoing tariff dispute. The U.S. began imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese imports in April. However, the two nations reached an agreement in May to ease these tariffs over an initial 90-day period.

Trump also hinted that the U.S. could soon finalize a deal with India, saying, "We're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we're going to open up India."

The president took pride in the financial benefits from the tariffs, noting that the U.S. has collected $88 billion so far. "Isn't that a beautiful thing? 88 billion," Trump remarked.

While promoting the Republican tax and spending cuts legislation, Trump emphasized that the One Big Beautiful Bill is "one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history" of the U.S. The bill aims to "secure our borders, turbocharge our economy and bring back the American dream," he added.

Following a narrow passage of the bill through the House last month, Senate Republicans are now in a race to pass it with revisions before sending it back to the House for final approval.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed earlier Thursday that Trump is determined to sign the bill by his self-imposed July 4 deadline.

"We expect that bill to be on the president’s desk for signature by July 4th," Leavitt told reporters.

