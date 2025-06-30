The Alliance Fastpitch Announces New Partnership With Sixfour3 To Elevate Athlete Development And Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the Presenting Partner of the Alliance's Player Advisory Committee (PAC) and an Official Training Facility Partner, SixFour3 will play an integral role in empowering athletes nationwide. Through elite training access, leadership events, and exclusive membership benefits, the partnership enhances the Alliance athlete experience in meaningful ways.

"Our vision at The Alliance has always been to help athletes grow as leaders off the field while competing at the highest level," said Jami Lobpries, CEO of The Alliance Fastpitch. "SixFour3 shares that vision, and we're excited to collaborate on impactful PAC programming and expand access to top-tier facilities. I love the mission of SixFour3 and their passion for expanding the local impact of our Player Advisory Committee."

SixFour3 will host PAC events throughout the year, providing space for athletes to connect, develop leadership skills, and strengthen their voices. They will also support athlete-centered education at the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS), where the PAC has led panels and athlete-only events. This summer, with SixFour3's support, these initiatives will expand across all age divisions at the AFCS in Indiana.

SixFour3's mission is to remove barriers by offering an affordable, anytime access model that meets athletes where they are-regardless of age, experience, or skill level. Their commitment to growing the game at every level aligns with The Alliance, from the AFCS to the developmental Alliance Fastpitch Futures League (AFFL), which serves recreational players ages 6 to 12.

"We are honored to align with The Alliance Fastpitch," said Matthew Cooke, CEO of SixFour3. "We not only love the highly competitive network of national talent they've embraced, but also deeply admire their commitment to growing the game from the ground up through initiatives like the AFFL. Together, we're excited to broaden the reach of fastpitch and help build the next generation of strong, confident female athletes."

SixFour3 supports fastpitch at all levels, including serving as a presenting sponsor of the St. Pete Clearwater ESPN college tournament and as an official sponsor of the NFCA. They've created pathways for athletes and coaches through training, clinics, franchising, and career advancement-many trainers have transitioned into corporate and ownership roles. Their newest franchise in Richmond, VA, launched with WCWS star and AUSL pitcher Odicci Alexander, serves as a blueprint for creating career opportunities in the sport.

Alliance members will receive exclusive access to discounts on memberships, events, and merchandise at participating SixFour3 locations. To learn more, visit the Alliance Academy or become a member at .

SixFour3 will also be onsite at national events like the AFCS, All-Star Game, and Super Cup, activating with giveaways, training insights, and community-building experiences.

To learn more about the Alliance Fastpitch and explore membership, visit .

To learn more about SixFour3 or view facility locations, visit: .

