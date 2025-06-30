Kazakh Military Reps Inspect Azerbaijani Army NATO Standards Fulfillment (PHOTO)
During the meeting, held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the Kazakh guests were given a briefing on the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program within the Azerbaijan Army, the reforms implemented in the military education system, and the application of the planning, programming, and budgeting system within the defense planning.
The guests then paid a visit to the OCC battalion, where they got the lowdown on how NATO standards are being rolled out in the Azerbaijan Army.
The delegation was presented with a briefing on the OCC units and was introduced to the weapons and military vehicles.
Upon conclusion of the visit, inquiries of reciprocal significance were addressed, and the parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue of perspectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment