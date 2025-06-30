Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh Military Reps Inspect Azerbaijani Army NATO Standards Fulfillment (PHOTO)

2025-06-30 06:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, a meeting was held in Baku between representatives of the two countries' defense ministries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the Kazakh guests were given a briefing on the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program within the Azerbaijan Army, the reforms implemented in the military education system, and the application of the planning, programming, and budgeting system within the defense planning.

The guests then paid a visit to the OCC battalion, where they got the lowdown on how NATO standards are being rolled out in the Azerbaijan Army.

The delegation was presented with a briefing on the OCC units and was introduced to the weapons and military vehicles.

Upon conclusion of the visit, inquiries of reciprocal significance were addressed, and the parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue of perspectives.

