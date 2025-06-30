India's Trade Gambit: Sovereignty Vs. Trump's Tariff Deadline

MENAFN - Asia Times) With just days remaining before President Trump's July 9 deadline to reimpose steep“reciprocal tariffs ,” US-India trade talks have reached a critical juncture. Trump's recent declaration of a“very big deal” with India, one that would“open up” its markets stands in stark contrast to the gridlock reported by negotiators in Washington.

As an Indian delegation races against time, fundamental disagreements over agriculture, industrial goods and fair reciprocity threaten to derail a pact both leaders have touted as transformative. The delegation, led by Rajesh Agarwal , faces immense pressure to concede, but New Delhi's resolve to protect its economic sovereignty has only intensified.

With both nations refusing to blink, the outcome may redefine not just bilateral trade but India's resolve to protect its economic sovereignty while navigating Trump's high-pressure tactics.

Agriculture, India's hill to die on : The US demand for tariff cuts on soybeans, corn, and dairy and market access for genetically modified (GM) crops strikes at India's most sensitive nerve. Washington frames this as“fair trade,” but India sees an existential threat to its agrarian economy, which sustains 700 million people .

US farm subsidies, exceeding $30 billion annually, create artificially cheap exports that could devastate India's smallholders (average landholding: 1.15 hectares ). Politically, concessions are untenable as farmer unions still recall the 2020-21 protests. Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative has said“No tariff cuts are expected for dairy or key food grains.“

Industrial asymmetry, a lopsided battle : India's push for relief from Trump's 26% reciprocal tariffs faces stiff resistance, especially on steel and auto parts. Meanwhile, the US insists India slash duties on American cars (currently 100-110%) and alcohol (150%). This imbalance mirrors the US-UK“mini-deal,” where Britain accepted permanent 10% US tariffs while dismantling its own steel protections.