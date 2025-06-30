Bengal Not Safe For Hindus Or Girls Under Mamata Govt, Says Giriraj Singh
"Today, under Mamata Banerjee's government, Bengal is neither safe for Hindus nor for girls. The statements made by TMC leaders are extremely shameful, yet despite being a woman herself, Mamata Banerjee has not given any clarification. She has remained silent on her leaders' remarks," said Giriraj Singh, criticising the Chief Minister's silence on controversial comments made by her party leaders in the aftermath of the incident.
Sharing similar concerns, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The response of TMC leaders to the Kolkata rape case is deeply concerning. It appears that serious criminal incidents in the city are being downplayed by the state government. When a region begins to show signs of becoming a hub for crime, it naturally raises alarm. Under the current administration, there are growing allegations that certain individuals with criminal backgrounds are receiving protection through political connections. This situation demands urgent attention and accountability."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the BJP for sending a fact-finding delegation, questioning the party's role in investigating such crimes.
"Is the BJP an investigation agency? Do they operate under any international standard? They should also visit their own states. This is a social deformity that needs intellectual awareness, not political opportunism," Masood said.
The BJP on Saturday announced a four-member fact-finding team to investigate the incident. The delegation will assess the circumstances surrounding the crime and submit a report to the party leadership.
On June 25, a first-year female law student was allegedly raped on the premises of South Calcutta Law College by three accused, all linked to the Trinamool Congress' student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment