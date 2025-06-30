403
Chef Marco Pierre White Brings Gourmet Home Dining to the UAE with Meals On Me
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (June 2025): As the nation’s pioneering healthy meal plan provider, Meals On Me is on a mission to prove that convenience and indulgence can go hand in hand. Now, the brand is levelling up with a first-of-its-kind gourmet menu curated by none other than legendary Chef Marco Pierre White. Officially launched, the exclusive range of premium-quality British Home Comforts and Classic Italian dishes is available to order fresh for next-day delivery, perfect for a lunch that will make your co-workers jealous or a spread that will seriously impress your guests.
Fine Dining Made Simple
Often referred to as ‘The Godfather of Modern Cooki’g’, Marco Pierre White is one of the w’rld’s most celebrated chefs. Known for his refined techniques and inventive approach to cooking, the chef has built an illustrious career, becoming the youngest British chef to achieve three Michelin stars in 1995 and working alongside culinary masters such as Gordon Ramsay and Curtis Stone. Now, White teams up with Meals On Me to bring the fine dining experience to your table, delivering dishes that are rich in flavour, full of gastronomic artistry, and competitively priced.
Ideal for days when y’u don’t feel like cooking or your busy schedule simp’y doesn’t allow it, this is gourmet made effortless. Simply order online via the Meals On Me website or app and enjoy next-day delivery across the UAE. Delivered cold to maintain peak freshness, each dish is ready to reheat and enjoy from the comfort of your own home, with dishes starting from just AED 40 and the flexibility to order as little or as much as you like.
Comfort Classics, Reimagined by Marco
Offering an elevated take on home-cooked comforts, the menu designed by Chef Marco Pierre White draws inspiration from cherished British and Italian classics, along with ’is mother’s family recipes. Every dish is packed with the finest, freshest ingredients and thoughtfully crafted to bring bold flavour and nostalgic warmth to your table. Tuck into the layered aubergine alla Parmigiana with velvety pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella, or the classic macaroni cheese paired with garden peas, soft poached egg, and aged parmesan, as each bite showcase’ Chef Marco’s signature flair.
Other hearty favourites, perfect for solo indulgence or a family meal,’include Marco’s succulent chicken meatballs served with macaroni, and the rich ragu of lamb over baked potato. Alternatively, savour timeless dishes ’uch as Mr White’s c’mforting shepherd’s pie with extra gravy or the mouthwatering grilled cheeseburger layered with confit tomatoes and BBQ sauce. To satisfy your sweet tooth, make sure to save room for one of his iconic Hell’s Kitchen cheesecakes.
The Brand Behind the Flavour
Founded in 2019, Meals on Me has become one of the U’E’s most trusted meal plan providers, delivering over 2 million fresh, nutritious meals to more than 70 nationalities. Designed for busy professionals and families, the brand offers flexible plans ranging from a few days to monthly subscriptions, with six diverse menus including Keto, Vegan, Wholesome, Indian, Arabic, and International. Crafted by expert chefs and nutritionists, each meal is free from GMOs, preservatives, added colours, and MSG, using premium, mostly locally sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging to balance health, flavour, and sustainability.
Discover the future of meal delivery and indulge in gourmet-crafted dishes delivered straight to your door. Visit today and embark on a culinary journey that redefines what it means to eat well.
