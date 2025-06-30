403
The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Celebrates Three Years of Unparalleled Luxury and Unforgettable Experiences
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – June 29, 2025) — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is commemorating its anniversary, marking three years of unparalleled luxury and service excellence. Since its grand opening in May 2022, the hotel has welcomed guests to unforgettable experiences, garnering attention and acclaim from guests, global publications, and industry leaders alike.
Since day one, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has distinguished itself as a haven of sophistication and elegance, earning prestigious accolades that affirm its leading position in luxury hospitality. Each year since its debut, the hotel has been named the "Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel and Spa" by World Travel Awards. In 2024, it was further honored with the global title of "World’s Leading Luxury Hotel and Spa." These recognitions stand as powerful testaments to the hotel’s consistent pursuit of excellence and its passion for crafting truly unforgettable experiences.
A cornerstone of the hotel’s success is its exceptional guest satisfaction, which is eloquently underscored by its leading performance in the Marriot Group’s Intent-to-Recommend survey. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has maintained the number one position in the EMEA region and remains among the top five globally. These accolades reflect not only world-class operations, but also a deeply ingrained culture of service excellence.
This dedication to impeccable hospitality has made The Ritz-Carlton, Amman the destination Jordan’s most distinguished gatherings. In its first year alone, the hotel hosted more than 150 corporate events and 60 weddings. Its opulent Grand Ballroom continues to stand as a coveted venue for its versatility and elegance. Beyond the events, the hotel has meticulously curated seven of Amman’s most exceptional dining and social destinations, including the award-winning Roberto’s, the Levantine delicacies of Kenz, the vibrant atmosphere of Legends, and the intimate locale of The Founder’s Room.
Enriching the guest journey, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has forged collaborations with esteemed global and regional luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton and ESPA, curating bespoke activations and immersive experiences that elevate the hotel’s allure.
True to its legacy of purpose-driven luxury, the hotel continues to uplift the local community and champion sustainable practices. Through a partnership with Social Enterprise Project (SEP), The Ritz-Carlton, Amman supports refugee women artisans through beautifully handcrafted pieces sold at the premises. The hotel also plays an active role in advancing healthcare in the region through collaborations with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Himmetna, further reflecting the brand’s belief that true luxury extends beyond comfort to include compassion, responsibility, and meaningful contribution.
Sharing his pride in the hotel’s achievements, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “The hotel’s achievements in the past three years are something to be truly proud of. Our consistent global recognition and leading guest satisfaction are powerful testaments to our Ladies and Gentlemen's unwavering dedication. We are committed to continually innovating and enriching our offerings, ensuring The Ritz-Carlton, Amman remains the pinnacle of luxury and a cornerstone of the community for many years to come.”
For the hotel, this is only the beginning. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is poised to further enrich its legacy by expanding its experiential offerings, deepening its community impact, and leading in luxury hospitality in the region. It promises to continue elevating its standards for refinement, relevance, and unrivaled service.
