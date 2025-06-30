403
Africa peace agreement mediated by Trump associated with US resource push
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending their long-standing conflict, with U.S. President Donald Trump stating the deal grants the U.S. future access to valuable Congolese minerals.
The agreement, signed in Washington on Friday by both nations' foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outlines a 90-day withdrawal of Rwandan forces from eastern DR Congo, the demobilization of armed groups, and the formation of a joint security mechanism.
While Congolese officials have accused Rwanda of backing rebel factions such as M23 to control resource-rich areas like Goma and Bukavu, Rwanda has consistently denied these claims, despite international and UN support for DR Congo’s position. The recent offensive by M23 reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths.
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe welcomed the deal as a “turning point,” while DR Congo’s Therese Kayikwamba Wagner remained cautious, emphasizing that real progress depends on implementation.
The accord also sets up a framework for regional economic integration, linking the U.S. with DR Congo and Rwanda. Although it doesn’t specify immediate transfers of resource rights, the deal promises expanded U.S. trade and investment in the region’s critical mineral supply chains. A separate agreement granting the U.S. direct rights to Congolese minerals is reportedly in the works, pending ongoing Qatari-mediated peace talks between DR Congo and M23.
The mineral-rich region in question contains the world’s largest cobalt reserves, along with lithium, copper, coltan, and gold. Following the deal, Trump welcomed the African ministers to the White House and invited Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame to Washington for further discussions.
This agreement is part of Trump’s broader effort to secure U.S. access to critical minerals worldwide. Just days earlier, the U.S. resumed rare-earth imports from China, and in April, Trump oversaw a similar minerals-related agreement with Ukraine. While initial drafts linked the Ukraine deal to repayment for U.S. aid, that clause was removed, though Trump claimed the U.S. could still recoup even greater value.
