IMCD Acquires Apus Química To Strengthen Its Offering To The Advanced Materials Industry In Chile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Apus Química SpA (“Apus Quimica”).

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Apus Quimica specialises in the distribution and development of performance chemicals for the rubber, plastics and chemical sectors. With four employees and two warehouses, Apus Quimica serves the Chilean markets with a strong portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome the Apus Química team to IMCD,” comments Alessandro Moraes , Managing Director at IMCD, South Latin America.“This acquisition brings a complementary product portfolio and strong local expertise, enhancing our ability to serve the plastics industry in Chile. We share the same vision of growing together with our partners, and this step strengthens our commercial and technical offering in the region.”

Juan Francisco Vercellino Zamorano , General Manager of Apus Química, adds:“Joining IMCD marks an exciting new chapter for Apus Química. We are proud of what we have built over the years, and this step is a natural evolution of our journey. Becoming part of a global leader with such a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and partnership gives our team new opportunities to grow and continue creating value for our customers and suppliers.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in July 2025.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

About Apus Química

From its incorporation onwards, Apus Química distributes a broad portfolio of specialty chemicals for the advanced materials industry across Chile. Apus Química generated a revenue of approximately EUR 15 million in 2024.

