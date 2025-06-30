Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Expands Professional Drain Cleaning Services For Bethlehem Area Homeowners

Drain Cleaning Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing , the locally-owned and operated plumbing franchise serving Bethlehem and surrounding Pennsylvania communities, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive drain cleaning services to better serve homeowners facing persistent drainage issues and emergency plumbing situations.The enhanced drain cleaning services address the growing demand for professional plumbing solutions in the Bethlehem area, where aging infrastructure and seasonal weather patterns frequently impact residential drainage systems. As trusted plumbers Bethlehem residents have relied on for years, the company continues to deliver 24/7 emergency services with no overtime charges, even during holidays and weekends."Drain problems don't wait for convenient times, which is why our team is always ready to respond when Bethlehem homeowners need us most," said a spokesperson for Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "Our comprehensive drain cleaning services utilize advanced technology and proven techniques to restore proper drainage while preventing future issues that could lead to costly water damage."Professional Drain Cleaning Solutions for Every SituationThe expanded service offerings include professional drain cleaning for kitchen sinks, bathroom drains, main sewer lines, and emergency blockage removal. Using state-of-the-art equipment including camera inspections, hydro jetting technology, and environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions, the experienced plumbers Bethlehem homeowners trust can diagnose and resolve drainage issues efficiently.Benjamin Franklin Plumbing's drain cleaning services specifically address common problems in the Bethlehem area, including root intrusions in sewer lines, mineral buildup from hard water, and seasonal debris accumulation. The company's locally-owned status means technicians understand the unique plumbing challenges faced by properties in Bethlehem, Allentown, Bath, Hellertown, Northampton, and Fountain Hill."We've built our reputation on being 'The Punctual Plumber' because we understand that drainage emergencies require immediate attention," the spokesperson added. "Our on-time guarantee ensures homeowners receive prompt service, or we pay them $5 for every minute we're late, up to $300."Award-Winning Service with Proven ResultsBenjamin Franklin Plumbing has earned recognition as "Best Plumbers" by Forbes Magazine and maintains a 4.83-star rating based on over 92,000 customer reviews. The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond drain cleaning to include comprehensive plumbing services backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.The drain cleaning services are performed by licensed, background-checked technicians who arrive fully equipped with the tools and parts needed to complete most repairs in a single visit. This efficiency saves homeowners time and money while ensuring lasting solutions to drainage problems.Serving the Greater Bethlehem CommunityLocated at 1455 Valley Center Pkwy Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has established itself as the go-to resource for professional plumbing services throughout the Lehigh Valley. The company's locally-owned and operated model ensures that technicians are familiar with area-specific plumbing challenges, including the hard water issues prevalent in the region.The enhanced drain cleaning services complement the company's existing offerings, which include emergency plumbing, leak detection, faucet services, and garbage disposal repair. All services are backed by transparent, upfront pricing and the company's industry-leading guarantees.About Benjamin Franklin PlumbingBenjamin Franklin Plumbing is a locally-owned and operated plumbing franchise serving Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and surrounding communities. Founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service that Benjamin Franklin himself embodied, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Licensed plumbers deliver professional drain cleaning, emergency repairs, installations, and maintenance services with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as "Best Plumbers" and maintains over 92,000 customer reviews with a 4.83-star average rating.

