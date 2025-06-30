Bollywood To Tollywood: Here's A Half-Yearly Report Of Gross Box Office Collections

2025 Half Year Box Office Records: Half of 2025 is over. Here's a look at the films released in different industries over the past 6 months and their box office collections. Let's dive into the details

6 months of 2025 are complete. Many movies were released from Bollywood to South, Marathi, and Hollywood film industries. Some were hits, some flops.

Around 828 films from all film industries were released in the last 6 months. According to sacnilk, the gross collection of these films in India was 5163.58 crores and the net collection was about 4598.32 crores.

Talking about Bollywood, around 121 films were released in the last 6 months. The net collection of all these films in Hindi was approximately 1880.9 crores.

About 123 films were released from the Kannada film industry, and their net collection was 43.87 crores. 110 films were released from the Malayalam film industry, and their net collection was 508.69 crores.

Similarly, about 139 films were released from the Tamil film industry. The net collection of all these films in India was 787.47 crores. 142 films were released from the Telugu film industry in the last 6 months. The net collection of these films was 874.28 crores.

Talking about the Marathi film industry, 53 films were released in the last 6 months. Their net collection was 37.47 crores. At the same time, about 88 movies were released from Hollywood. The net collection of these films in India was 276.64 crores.