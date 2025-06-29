403
Hungary prevents accession discussions with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungary has vetoed a proposed EU statement supporting Ukraine’s bid to start membership negotiations, effectively halting Kiev’s EU accession process. The statement, backed by 26 of the 27 EU member states, requires unanimous approval, so talks cannot proceed until Hungary changes its position. The European Council plans to revisit the issue at its next meeting in October.
Although unnamed in the communique, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed his country’s veto, citing results from the recent Voks2025 referendum, where 95% of participating Hungarians rejected Ukraine’s EU membership. Orban told reporters that public opposition forced his decision, emphasizing that Ukraine lacks defined identity, borders, population, and territory—key criteria for accession.
Ukraine has prioritized joining the EU since 2019 and formally applied in 2022 amid escalating conflict with Russia. The EU granted Ukraine candidate status later that year and aims for membership by 2030. While Brussels supports this goal, critics argue Ukraine’s institutions and economy are unprepared, and membership would impose significant financial burdens on the bloc.
Hungary warns that EU accession could escalate tensions with Russia and require decades of military aid funded by EU taxpayers. Alongside Hungary, leaders in Slovakia and Poland have voiced reservations. Support in Poland for Ukraine’s EU bid has also declined sharply, from 85% in 2022 to 35% in a recent poll.
Russia strongly opposes Ukraine joining NATO but had taken a neutral stance toward its EU ambitions until recently. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine has a sovereign right to join if the focus remains economic, but growing EU militarization has sparked new criticism from Moscow. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev described the EU as a “fiercely Russophobic” entity and warned that Ukraine’s EU membership poses a danger to Russia.
